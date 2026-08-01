The Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Your Brain Handle Stress
Stressed? Same. And by now, many of us have a few surefire habits in place to help us handle stress. For me, it's going for a walk. Others like to meditate or have a breathing routine to calm a racing heart. One part of a stress management routine we shouldn't overlook is nutrition. Because, believe it or not, there is an anti-stress mineral. That, would be magnesium.
Your brain uses magnesium to help regulate the stress response
When you're under stress, your brain cues the release of hormones like cortisol that prepare your body for action. Ideally, once the stressful event passes, those hormones return to baseline and your nervous system shifts back into a calmer state. And magnesium helps support that process.
The mineral plays a role in hundreds of enzymatic reactions throughout the body, many of which are involved in brain and nervous system function. It also helps regulate neurotransmitters.
Magnesium helps support the activity of GABA (a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation) while also helping regulate glutamate, an excitatory neurotransmitter. Together, these pathways help your brain respond appropriately to everyday stressors rather than staying stuck in "high alert."
Chronic stress & low magnesium can become a frustrating cycle
Stress can also deplete your body of magnesium. Research suggests that ongoing stress may contribute to greater magnesium losses, while low magnesium status may make it more difficult for the nervous system to maintain a healthy response to stress. Researchers literally call this a vicious cycle.
Of course, magnesium isn't a cure-all. Chronic stress is complex and influenced by everything from sleep habits and workload to relationships and overall health. However, making sure you're meeting your magnesium needs is one tangible way to support your brain and nervous system alongside other healthy stress-management habits.
How to support healthy magnesium levels
Magnesium is naturally found in foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains. (You can check out our guide to the best food sources of magnesium here.)
That said, even people who eat a generally healthy diet may not consistently meet their magnesium needs. Busy schedules, highly processed eating patterns, and simply not eating enough magnesium-rich foods can all contribute to falling short. That's where a high-quality magnesium supplement comes into play.
When shopping, two forms are worth looking for:
- Magnesium glycinate: This highly absorbable form is bound to the amino acid glycine and is often recommended for people looking to support relaxation, sleep quality, and healthy nervous system function.*
- Magnesium malate: Bound to malic acid, magnesium malate is also well absorbed and supports cellular energy production, making it a good choice for daytime use and overall wellness.*
They also support a healthy sleep cycle. Our favorite magnesium powder provides both forms of magnesium (and a clinically effective dose of tart cherry powder). Many people love sipping it (all you have to do is mix it with water) an hour or so before bed to promote restful sleep. Since it's calming (and non-drowsy) you can also lean on it any time of day for added stress support.
The takeaway
Stress is (sadly) part of life. but supporting your brain's ability to respond to it starts with the fundamentals. Along with prioritizing sleep, regular movement, and other stress-management practices, getting enough magnesium is one simple way to support healthy nervous system function and everyday resilience.