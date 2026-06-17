Stress May Prevent Your Brain From Making Important Connections
Have you ever had one of those days where you're staring at your computer, rereading the same email, and somehow nothing is clicking? You understand the words. You know the information. But your brain just isn't connecting the dots.
A new study1 suggests there may be a biological reason for that feeling.
Researchers found that stress doesn't necessarily stop the brain from taking in new information. Instead, it seems to make it harder to link that information to what you already know. As a result, tasks that require problem-solving, big-picture thinking, or connecting ideas can suddenly feel much more difficult than usual.
How stress affects memory integration
The study, published in Science Advances, focused on a process called memory integration, one of the brain's most important learning tools.
Memory integration is what allows us to combine separate experiences into a bigger picture. For example, imagine a coworker tells you they always work from a particular coffee shop on Friday mornings. A week later, you walk past that coffee shop and see their bike outside. Your brain automatically connects those two memories and infers they're probably inside.
To test whether stress affects this ability, researchers asked participants to learn related sets of information over two days. Before learning the second set of information, some participants underwent a stressful experience while others completed a non-stressful control task.
The researchers then measured how well participants could use what they had learned to make new connections and draw logical conclusions. They also used brain imaging to observe what was happening inside the hippocampus, a brain region heavily involved in learning and memory.
Stress changed how the brain organized information
What’s interesting about these findings is that stressed participants could still learn the new information. Instead, the real problem emerged later. Compared to the control group, people under stress were less able to link related memories together and make inferences based on those connections.
Why is this, you may ask? Using the data from the brain scans, the researchers offer an explanation.
Under normal conditions, the hippocampus appears to automatically "replay" relevant memories when we encounter new information. That replay process helps the brain recognize overlap and weave separate experiences into a larger knowledge network. Stress weakened that replay mechanism. Instead of linking related experiences together, the stressed brain was more likely to treat them as separate events.
This is relevant to daily life because connecting ideas is how we solve problems, learn concepts, make decisions, and think creatively. When that process becomes less efficient, it's easy to see why stress can leave us feeling mentally foggy even when our memory itself seems intact.
How to support your brain during times of stress
The reality is that stressful periods are part of life—nobody is going to eliminate stress entirely. But what we can do is give the brain opportunities to recover from it.
Sleep is one of the biggest factors. Many of the brain's memory-processing and organizing tasks continue after you've finished learning something. A good night's sleep doesn't just help you remember information. It helps organize it.
Movement helps too. Exercise has been consistently linked to better brain health, improved memory, and greater resilience to stress.
And sometimes the most helpful thing isn't pushing through a problem. It's stepping away from it. A walk around the block, a conversation with a friend, a few minutes outside, or even a short break from your screen can help calm the stress response and create space for clearer thinking.
The takeaway
We often think of stress as an emotional experience. We talk about feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or burnt out. But stress can also change the way we think.
One reason stressful periods can feel so mentally exhausting is that the brain isn't operating with the same flexibility. You might find yourself getting stuck on a problem, struggling to think creatively, or having a harder time seeing solutions that would normally come naturally.
This research suggests that's not just in your head. Stress appears to interfere with the brain's ability to pull together related information and use it to form new insights.