Want To Be More Resilient To Stress? Research Suggests 3 Key Habits
We all know someone who seems almost unfazed by stress. They miss a flight, get tough feedback, or have a packed week, and somehow, they don’t spiral. It’s not that they don’t feel stress. They just respond to it differently.
For many of us, stress feels more… consuming. It lingers, hijacks our thoughts, and makes even small decisions feel harder than they should. And when that happens, the usual advice to “just manage your stress better” isn’t all that helpful.
Because what if your ability to handle stress isn’t just about mindset? What if it’s being shaped by the small, everyday habits you barely think about, like what you eat in the morning, how much you sleep, or whether you move your body?
A new study1 suggests that the foundation of resilience may be more physical than we realize.
Daily habits & stress resilience
In this study, researchers analyzed data from over 400 college students across the U.S., looking at how diet and lifestyle habits relate to resilience.
Participants completed detailed surveys on their eating patterns, sleep habits, exercise routines, and supplement use. The researchers then used statistical modeling to examine how these behaviors connected to something called psychological flexibility, a key trait that helps people adapt to stress.
Psychological flexibility is essentially your ability to pause, process what you’re feeling, and respond in a way that’s constructive rather than reactive. It’s what allows you to step back instead of getting swept up in the moment.
The researchers weren’t just looking at whether healthy habits and resilience were linked. They wanted to understand how, and whether psychological flexibility might be the missing piece connecting the two.
The everyday habits linked to better stress resilience
Certain daily habits consistently showed up in people who were better able to handle stress. Here’s what they found:
Eating breakfast regularly matters more than you think
Participants who ate breakfast five or more times per week showed higher resilience, and this link was explained by greater psychological flexibility. Starting your day with fuel may help stabilize not just your energy, but also your ability to respond to stress later on.
Sleep is a non-negotiable for emotional regulation
Getting fewer than six hours of sleep was associated with lower resilience and reduced psychological flexibility. This aligns with what we already know. Sleep deprivation makes it harder to regulate emotions, think clearly, and make decisions under pressure.
Even short bouts of exercise make a difference
Exercising for at least 20 minutes a day was linked to higher resilience. It doesn’t have to be intense, just consistent. Movement appears to support the brain processes that help you adapt rather than react.
Certain nutrients may support mental flexibility
Participants who took fish oil multiple times per week also showed higher levels of psychological flexibility. While this doesn’t prove cause and effect, it lines up with what we’re seeing in broader research on omega-3s and brain health.
Poor habits tend to compound
On the other hand, lower psychological flexibility was associated with behaviors like frequent fast-food consumption and inadequate sleep. It’s a reminder that these habits don’t exist in isolation—the same ones that leave you feeling physically drained can also make it harder to handle stress in the moment.
Why psychological flexibility is the missing link
What makes this study especially interesting is the role of psychological flexibility as a mediator.
It’s not just that healthy habits make you more resilient directly. They seem to improve your ability to adapt, and that adaptability is what allows you to handle stress more effectively.
When you’re well-rested, nourished, and physically active, your brain has more bandwidth. You’re better able to pause, interpret what you’re feeling, and choose a response instead of defaulting to stress-driven reactions.
On the flip side, when those foundational habits are off, everything feels more urgent and harder to manage. You’re more likely to get stuck in rigid thought patterns, which makes stress feel bigger than it actually is.
How to build more resilience—starting with your routine
The goal is to recognize that resilience is something you can build through small, consistent choices. Here are a few ways to start:
- Anchor your morning with breakfast. Even something simple can help set the tone for more stable energy and focus.
- Protect your sleep window. Aim for at least six hours as a baseline, but ideally more. This is one of the fastest ways to improve emotional regulation.
- Move daily, even briefly. A 20-minute walk counts. Consistency matters more than intensity.
- Consider omega-3 intake. Whether through food or supplements, it may support cognitive and emotional function.
- Zoom out on your habits. Look at patterns, not perfection. The goal is to create a foundation that supports how you want to feel under pressure.
The takeaway
We tend to think of resilience as a personality trait, something you either have or you don’t. But this research suggests it’s much more dynamic than that.
Your ability to handle stress is, in part, a reflection of how you’re supporting your brain and body every day. And that’s good news. Because it means that building resilience might be less about pushing through stress, and more about giving yourself the tools to respond to it better in the first place.