How Stress, Hope, & Purpose Shape Your Heart Health
If two people receive the same medical diagnosis, why do their outcomes sometimes look completely different? Some recover quickly, return to full health, and thrive, while others struggle despite following the same treatments and lifestyle advice.
It’s a question Tara Narula, M.D., has spent years quietly asking herself in exam rooms and hospital wards, watching how patients with identical conditions respond in entirely different ways.
Narula, a board-certified cardiologist, Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, and author of The Healing Power of Resilience, joins us on the mindbodygreen podcast to explain why resilience (how we process stress, adapt to change, and find meaning after hardship) may be one of the most underappreciated drivers of long-term health.
The missing link between heart health & mental health
Modern cardiology is excellent at measuring risk. Blood pressure, cholesterol, imaging scans, calcium scores—it’s a data-rich field. But Narula points out that something essential often gets left out of the conversation: what’s actually happening in a patient’s life.
Decades of research now show that chronic stress, anxiety, depression, and trauma directly affect cardiovascular outcomes. These factors influence inflammation, hormone signaling, immune function, and even how well someone can stick to medications or lifestyle changes. Yet many patients are still surprised when Narula asks about stress levels, mental health, or whether they’re seeing a therapist.
That disconnect matters. “We don’t do a great job in medicine explaining how psychological well-being affects physical recovery,” she says. When fear, depression, or overwhelm go unaddressed, even the best treatment plan can fall apart.
In Narula’s view, psychological care isn’t optional. It’s foundational.
Why a diagnosis itself can be traumatic
One of the most compelling ideas from the conversation is that receiving a diagnosis can be a form of trauma. Being told you have heart disease, need a procedure, or will live with a chronic condition can instantly upend someone’s sense of safety and identity.
Narula sees this moment as a critical intervention point. Patients often ask her, “When will I feel like myself again?” Yet medicine rarely acknowledges the emotional weight of that question. Instead of focusing only on next steps and protocols, she believes clinicians should also be teaching resilience skills right then, helping patients reclaim a sense of control and agency.
This applies far beyond cardiology. Whether it’s cancer, diabetes, or autoimmune disease, the emotional response to a diagnosis can shape how someone copes, heals, and lives moving forward.
Acceptance is where resilience begins
In her book, Narula outlines eight evidence-based tools for building resilience. The first, and arguably most important, is acceptance.
Acceptance doesn’t mean liking what happened or giving up. It means acknowledging reality so you can move forward instead of staying stuck in resistance. Without acceptance, other tools like therapy, social support, or lifestyle changes are harder to access.
Narula’s belief in this principle is personal. During medical school, she experienced unexplained vision loss in one eye, forcing her to confront uncertainty about her future. Learning to accept what she couldn’t change became the starting point for resilience, not just professionally, but emotionally.
Flexible thinking, hope, & purpose matter more than we think
Once acceptance is in place, Narula emphasizes flexible thinking: the ability to adjust goals without abandoning them entirely. Resilience research shows that people who can “move the goalpost” rather than cling to a single vision of how life should look tend to recover more effectively after adversity.
Hope is another critical factor. Narula has seen firsthand how patients who retain hope often live longer and engage more actively in their care. She’s careful never to take hope away when delivering difficult news. Since medicine can predict risk but not individual outcomes, holding space for possibility becomes a critical part of care.
Purpose, which Narula places at the end of the resilience journey, acts as a powerful motivator. Having something meaningful to live for can carry people through intense physical and emotional challenges, especially when outcomes feel uncertain.
How lifestyle habits quietly build resilience
Resilience isn’t only psychological. It’s deeply physical. Exercise, sleep, nutrition, and stress management all influence the body’s ability to adapt.
Narula recommends standard evidence-based guidelines: regular aerobic movement, strength training, whole-food diets like Mediterranean or DASH-style eating, sufficient sleep, and avoiding smoking. These habits reduce inflammation, support brain health, regulate stress hormones, and improve mood.
Importantly, movement also builds mental confidence. Sports and exercise teach people that they can push past perceived limits, creating a memory bank they can draw from during harder moments later in life.
The takeaway
Resilience isn’t a personality trait reserved for a lucky few. It’s a skill set, one that’s shaped by mindset, relationships, lifestyle habits, and meaning. Narula’s work makes a compelling case that resilience deserves a formal place in healthcare, right alongside medications and procedures.
You don’t need to wait for a crisis to start building it. Small daily choices, like moving your body, managing stress, staying connected, and nurturing purpose, quietly strengthen your capacity to adapt.
And when life inevitably throws something hard your way, those skills can make all the difference.