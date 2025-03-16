Advertisement
The Psychology Of Connection: How To Build Resilience, Belonging, & Meaning
Resilience isn’t just about “bouncing back.” It’s about how we interpret challenges, how we cultivate confidence, and how we build deep connections with others.
Gregory Walton, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at Stanford University, has spent his career studying these psychological processes—how they shape our motivation, relationships, and even our success in school and work. His research shows that small shifts in mindset and social interactions can have profound, long-term effects on our well-being.
In our conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast, Walton shared key insights from his research on how we can foster resilience, develop a sense of meaning, and create environments where people feel like they truly belong.
The mindset that shapes our lives
One of the biggest obstacles to resilience is how we interpret failure. Walton explains that many of us have been conditioned to see ability as fixed—either you’re smart, talented, or capable, or you’re not.
This mindset, often reinforced by feedback and experiences in our lives, can make failure feel like a verdict rather than an opportunity. Instead of talking about "mindsets," Walton prefers to think in terms of questions and answers.
When we face setbacks, we instinctively ask ourselves: Am I good enough? Can I really do this? If we don’t have a strong foundation of answers, we risk spiraling down—interpreting failure as proof of inadequacy, holding back, and avoiding challenges.
But there’s another path. If we can recognize struggle as a sign of growth rather than failure, we can spiral up.
The key is surfacing these doubts—acknowledging them, examining them, and sometimes even sharing them with others who can offer perspective. When we articulate these worries, we can challenge them, reframe them, and prevent them from controlling us.
Language shapes reality
Words don’t just communicate ideas; they shape how we see ourselves and the world. In his book Ordinary Magic, Walton explores how language can either reinforce limiting beliefs or open up new possibilities.
For example, in school settings, students—particularly those from marginalized backgrounds—often wonder whether they truly belong. When teachers provide critical feedback, students may interpret it as proof that they’re not capable, or worse, that the teacher is biased against them. But a simple shift in language can change everything.
In one study1, 7th graders received the following feedback:
"I’m giving you this feedback because I have high standards and I know that you can meet them."
This small phrase significantly increased the likelihood that students took the feedback seriously and improved their performance. Instead of interpreting criticism as a sign of failure, students saw it as an investment in their potential.
This highlights the power of wise interventions—small, strategic shifts in communication that can create lasting positive change.
Building meaningful connections
We often assume that understanding someone requires taking their perspective. But research by social psychologist Tal Eyal, Ph.D.2 suggests the opposite: when people try to guess what others are thinking, they often project their own biases onto them. A more effective approach? Simply ask.
In Eyal’s studies, even brief conversations about neutral topics (like What’s your ideal Saturday night? or What European city would you most want to visit?) helped people become significantly more accurate in understanding each other’s emotions and preferences.
This highlights a fundamental truth about human connection—engaging in real conversations is far more powerful than assuming we already know someone’s perspective.
Strengthening relationships
The power of perspective-taking extends to romantic relationships as well. Walton and his colleagues found that a simple 21-minute exercise helped couples maintain relationship satisfaction over time. Three times a year, partners reflected on a recent conflict using these questions:
- How would a neutral third party, who wants the best for both of us, view this conflict?
- What barriers prevent us from taking this perspective during disagreements?
- How can we overcome those barriers?
The results? Couples who engaged in this exercise stopped their decline in marital satisfaction. By shifting perspective—even briefly—they disrupted negative cycles and strengthened their bond.
Whether in friendships or romantic relationships, meaningful connection starts with curiosity, conversation, and a willingness to see beyond our own assumptions.
The takeaway
Walton’s research underscores a powerful takeaway: small, intentional actions can have profound, long-term effects on resilience, belonging, and meaning.
Whether it’s shifting how we interpret failure, using language that empowers others, or simply asking better questions in relationships, we all have the power to be ordinary magicians in the lives of others.
