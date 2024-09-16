Skip to Content
Love

A 101-Year-Old Neurologist Says This Is The Secret To 66 Years Of Marriage

Hannah Frye
September 16, 2024
Image by Nasos Zovoilis / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you met someone who's been happily married for 66 years, your first question would probably be: What's your secret? 

Well, us too, which is why we immediately asked 101-year-old neurologist Howard Tucker, M.D., on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. His answer? It's simpler than you might think.

The secret to a long, successful marriage

"The key is to compromise," he declares. This may or may not be a surprising factor to you, but it's a good reminder that the "secret sauce" of happy relationships is often the simplest principles of compassion and communication

Now, compromise doesn't mean abandoning your wants for the other person's desires entirely but rather searching for a way to please both parties, whether it be in part or in whole. This way, you both walk away feeling heard and acknowledged. 

Relationship experts (and husband-wife duo) John Gottman, Ph.D., and Julie Gottman, Ph.D., founders of the Gottman Institute, even echo the importance of compromise in a previous episode of the mindbodygreen podcast; they have conducted research on couples for over two decades, so they certainly know what it takes to maintain a successful partnership.

However, the Gottmans add a dynamic twist to the concept, adding that appreciation for differences is just as important as the final compromise. Meaning, don't compromise and then resent your partner for their different desires—actually appreciate their unique perspective.

In courtship, John says, "We're looking for somebody who's really interesting and different than we are. [Relationships] go wrong when—after they get together and are in a committed relationship—they try to turn that person into them, and they become critical of the differences."

To be fair, some differences are simple, like what you want for dinner or what you'd like to do after a long workday, but others may call for extended attention to the topic before settling on a compromise. 

Rather than assume the other party is wrong, allot time to discuss where your opinions come from and why they're important to you so that you can create a healthy environment for discussion and compromise where it needs to happen.

This will ensure you see the full picture and encourage you to understand the root of your differences. As a result, you may view those differences in a more favorable light and feel more confident with the compromises made.

The takeaway

According to a 101-year-old neurologist who's been married for 66 years (!), compromise is the magic elixir for a happy marriage. Each decision is different, so allow yourself and your partner time to discuss where your different opinions come from and why they're important to each of you so you can leave with deep understanding and empathy for one another. 

More On This Topic

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time
Sex

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time

Carleigh Ferrante

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple
Love

The Psychology Of A Good Double Date + 40 Things To Do With Another Couple

Kelly Gonsalves

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell
Love

Are You Romantically Or Sexually Attracted To Someone? Here's How To Tell

Julia Guerra

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Panromantic? A Sexuality Experts Explain

Stephanie Barnes

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud
Love

What Makes Arguments Escalate In Relationships + How To Nip Them In The Bud

Deborah J. Fox, MSW

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

