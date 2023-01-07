As the adage goes, "You can't expect yourself from others," and this "gridlock conflict" is a perfect example of that. We don't pair up with people to find a carbon copy of ourselves, and in fact, loving and embracing each other's differences is a fundamental part of wholehearted, long-term love.

Being able to accept and appreciate the ways in which your partner is different from you is essential to making each other feel heard, witnessed, and loved. And taking the time to dig deeper when differences do arise can actually be a wonderful opportunity to deepen your intimacy and understand each other more.

For instance, are you really arguing over where to go on vacation, or is it a deeper reflection of your values, interests, and preferences? Are you really fighting about how to discipline your child, or are you both actually revealing something about your own childhood or how you want to raise your child together?

Taking the time to intentionally get to the root of these kinds of conflicts with compassion and understanding will not only help you reach a resolution, but honor each other in the process.

And for what it's worth, Julie Gottman says, you do not need to have all the same values as your partner. "But rather you're able to talk about those values with each other and understand each other's values system enough that you can try to support each other, living out those values and reaching a compromise when the values intersect, and [in] conflict, trying to reach a compromise," she concludes.