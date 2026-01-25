After 5 Months of mindbodygreen omega-3 potency+, These Benefits Stood Out Most
A few months ago, I had 80+ of my biomarkers measured (via a blood test). And, for the most part, I was in healthy ranges for almost all of them. My cholesterol was the one exception.
My total cholesterol was 256 mg/dL, with an LDL cholesterol of 151 mg/dL. Additionally, my lipoprotein (a), a genetic, independent risk factor for heart concerns, was also elevated. Although I knew high cholesterol runs in my family, seeing those numbers in black and white was still eye-opening, and honestly, a little unsettling.
I did what any health journalist would do: I went deep into the research on cholesterol metabolism, ApoB, particle size, and so on. While the advice around heart health was familiar (exercise, sleep, fiber), one thing kept popping up that I hadn’t fully prioritized: omega-3 fatty acids.
That day, I ordered mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+.
So, what are omega-3s?
Omega-3 fatty acids are essential polyunsaturated fats that our bodies can't produce on their own, meaning we must get them through diet or supplementation. The two most important types are EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which are primarily found in fatty fish.
These fatty acids play crucial roles throughout the body. EPA and DHA support cardiovascular health by promoting healthy triglyceride levels and supporting the integrity of blood vessel walls.* DHA is particularly concentrated in the brain and eyes1, supporting cognitive function and visual health, while EPA has been studied for its role in mood regulation2 and calming inflammatory pathways3 throughout the body.*
What drew me to mindbodygreen's formula specifically was its high potency (1,500 mg of EPA plus DHA a serving) and the optimized 4:3 ratio of EPA to DHA, delivered in triglyceride form for better absorption.* Plus, the fish oil comes from 100% sustainably sourced, wild-caught fish from the South Pacific, which was important to me.
How I incorporated it into my routine
I already take mindbodygreen's sleep support+ every night, so adding omega-3 potency+ was an easy addition to my routine. I simply take two softgels after dinner.
A few things that genuinely stood out:
- No fishy aftertaste (thanks to lemon oil)
- Easy-to-swallow softgels that don’t get stuck
- And yes, the glass bottle actually looks cute on my bathroom sink, which weirdly makes me more consistent
It sounds small, but those details matter when you’re committing to something long-term.
The surprising benefits of omega-3s
Although I started taking omega-3s to help with cholesterol levels, their benefits have been far reaching.*
Healthy, glowing skin (bye-bye dry skin)
I’ve been taking mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ for five months now—three of those squarely in the middle of winter, when my skin is usually at its worst. I’ve always struggled with dry flaky skin that tends to flare up as soon as the temperatures drop (yes, I'm talking about those rough, bumpy patches on my upper arms that no amount of exfoliating ever seemed to touch).
This winter, though, things felt noticeably different. My skin stayed more hydrated overall, and my flare-ups were both less frequent and less intense.* Research shows that omega-3s support skin health from the inside out by reinforcing the lipid barrier and helping calm irritation, mechanisms that line up closely with what I experienced over those colder months.*
Hormone health & fertility support
Beyond what I can see in the mirror, I’m also thinking about the benefits I can’t yet measure, especially when it comes to hormone health and fertility. As someone in my twenties, future fertility is very much on my radar, even though I’m not actively trying to conceive right now.
Omega-3s play a meaningful role in reproductive health by supporting hormone production and signaling, promoting healthy ovarian function, and contributing to a supportive uterine environment4.* DHA, in particular, is essential for fetal brain and eye development, which makes building adequate stores now feel like an investment in my future.* It’s one of those proactive health choices that may not deliver instant feedback, but carries long-term significance.
Ultimately, many of omega-3’s most impactful benefits are happening beneath the surface. From supporting brain health to hormone signaling and mood regulation, these are systems I may not “feel” working day to day, but I trust are doing important work behind the scenes for my health.*
The takeaway
While I’ll continue tracking my cholesterol with my healthcare provider, adding omega-3s has given me peace of mind that I’m supporting my cardiovascular health in a meaningful, evidence-backed way.* The added skin benefits were a welcome bonus, but what matters most is knowing I’ve addressed a foundational nutrient my body was missing.*
For me, mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ has earned a permanent place in my routine.