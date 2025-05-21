Advertisement
Research Indicates That Omega-3 Fatty Acids & The Mediterranean Diet Can Improve Skin Clarity
In the past decade, a few studies have shown us the complex ways that nutrition can help improve or worsen acne1. For example, skim milk has been linked to an increased risk of breakouts2.
Inflammatory diets and foods with a high glycemic index have also been shown to exacerbate acne3 in genetically predisposed individuals. On the other end of the spectrum, foods that can balance the gut microbiome have been shown to improve the appearance of skin4, blemishes included.
Certainly it’s a fascinating area of study—one that we’re always eager to learn more about. Including a new study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology that looked into the role of omega-3 fatty acids in skin health, specifically as it relates to acne.
The importance of omega-3 fatty acids in your diet
Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat. When people talk about “healthy fats,” they’re usually referring to omega-3 fatty acids. They are found in fish like salmon, tuna, oily fish, flaxseed, chia seed, walnuts, seaweed, and edamame. Folks who follow a Mediterranean-style diet (one of the most studied diets for its longevity benefits) usually consume these healthy fats.
There are three major types:
- DHA (docosahexaenoic acid): Found in many different kinds of fish and even plant-based sources like algae (algal oil), this omega-3 supports heart, joint, brain, and eye health5.
- EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid): EPA is associated with many of the most well-known health benefits omega-3s are touted for5, including cardiovascular health (lipids, blood pressure, vascular function) and a healthy inflammatory response.
- ALA (alpha-linolenic acid). This omega-3 is unique in that it is only found in plant-based sources like certain seeds (hello, flax) and nuts. Research has linked it with brain and mood benefits.
They have been connected to a wide variety of benefits in the body, including but not limited to: Cardiovascular health, brain and cognitive performance, eyes and vision, and immune function. (Read more about the benefits here.)
While many dermatologists have touted the benefits of adding omega-3 fatty acids to your diet, less is understood about their role in skin health. Anecdotally, folks have said they’ve helped reduce visible signs of inflammation in the skin, improved hydration, eased wrinkles, and yes, even helped improve skin clarity.
Can a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids improve skin clarity?
Over the course of the 16 week study, the researchers evaluated 60 participants with mild to moderate acne. The individual’s acne was a mix of comedones, papules, and pustules. Importantly: the patients were not currently on medication or prescription treatments to address the acne. Throughout the study, the researchers measured the participants' blood EPA/DHA levels.
At the start of the study, an astonishing 98.3% of patients had an EPA/DHA deficit, perhaps suggesting there’s some connection between omega-3 fatty acid deficiency and acne. (Although more research is needed to draw that conclusion.)
Throughout the study, the participants adhered to a Mediterranean diet and supplemented with algae-derived omega-3 fatty acids: They took 600 mg DHA/300 mg EPA during weeks 1–8 and 800 mg DHA/400 mg EPA during weeks 8-16.
At the end of the study, objective improvements for all kids of acne were observed. For those who reached target omega-3 fatty acid levels during the study, acne severity decreased significantly.
And the participants also reported having a better quality of life at the end of the study.
And while the researchers didn’t look at omega 3 fatty acid intake alongside acne-specific medicine, they did note that this may be a useful complementary tool for individuals dealing with breakouts.
“Lifestyle interventions, including dietary recommendations, should not be considered in opposition to prescription medications, but rather as a valuable adjunct to any modern acne treatment plan,” corresponding author Anne Guertler, M.D., of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, in Germany said in a statement. “Future studies should build on the foundation laid by our current findings in a randomized, placebo-controlled design to improve dietary recommendations for acne patients.”
The takeaway
Lifestyle interventions can play a role in skin health—and as research has indicated diet plays a particularly strong part in acne severity. Alongside other skin care treatment programs, you may consider following a Mediterranean style diet or taking a omega-3 fatty acid supplement.