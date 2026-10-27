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This Common Diet Pattern Was Linked To Lower Knee Arthritis Risk
Your knees do a lot of work behind the scenes, from carrying you up stairs to powering your morning walk.
But keeping them healthy isn't just about staying active. Scientists are investigating how diet, inflammation, and the body's ability to process nutrients might influence joint health, too.
A study of nearly 98,000 adults explored whether eating more foods associated with a healthy gut microbiome was linked to developing osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis.
About the study
Researchers analyzed 97,569 UK Biobank adults who didn't have osteoarthritis at the start of the study. Participants were followed for a median of 11.6 years.
The team scored participants' diets using the Dietary Index for Gut Microbiota (DI-GM), which measures how closely eating habits align with foods and nutrients associated with gut bacteria.
Fiber, whole grains, and fermented dairy raised scores, while red meat and refined grains lowered them.
Researchers also analyzed blood samples to identify compounds associated with participants' diet scores. Many were involved in processing fats and cholesterol.
Gut-friendly eaters had a lower risk of knee arthritis
People with the highest diet scores had a 6% lower risk of developing osteoarthritis overall and a 9% lower risk of knee osteoarthritis than those with the lowest scores.
The blood analysis revealed another connection.
Researchers identified a pattern of blood compounds associated with more favorable diet scores.
People with this pattern had a 23% lower risk of osteoarthritis overall and a 34% lower risk of knee osteoarthritis compared with those without it.
Simply put, the blood profile was more strongly associated with lower risk than the dietary score itself.
These figures describe differences between groups, not a guarantee that changing your diet will reduce your personal risk by the same amount.
Genetics added another layer. Diet scores weren't consistently associated with lower risk across genetic risk groups, but the favorable blood-compound pattern was linked to lower risk in every group.
How fat metabolism may affect your joints
Many of the blood compounds linked to lower osteoarthritis risk help the body process fats and cholesterol.
This process, called lipid metabolism, may offer a clue to the diet-joint connection.
When the body doesn't handle fats normally, it may contribute to ongoing inflammation and affect the cells that maintain cartilage, the smooth tissue cushioning your joints. As cartilage wears down, movement can become painful and stiff.
Body weight also explained part of the association in this study. Carrying extra weight puts more pressure on the knees, while changes in metabolism may influence inflammation, too.
However, the study can't prove that diet prevents osteoarthritis, and researchers didn't directly measure gut bacteria.
Food recalls may not reflect usual eating habits, and most participants were of White European ancestry, so further research is needed.
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How to add more gut-friendly foods to your plate
Several foods associated with higher diet scores are easy to work into everyday meals.
- Choose whole grains: Swap white bread or rice for whole-grain versions, or have oats for breakfast.
- Add legumes: Toss chickpeas or soybeans into salads, soups, and grain bowls.
- Try fermented dairy: Plain yogurt or kefir makes an easy breakfast or snack.
- Eat more plants: Broccoli, avocado, and cranberries were among the foods associated with higher scores.
- Enjoy coffee or green tea: Both counted toward higher diet scores.
Red meat, refined grains, and very high-fat eating patterns counted against the score.
You don't need to eliminate entire food groups; focus on regularly including more fiber-rich plants and whole grains.
The takeaway
Your joints might have another reason to appreciate a fiber-rich plate. This study linked gut-friendly eating habits and certain blood profiles to lower osteoarthritis risk, particularly in the knees.
Food isn't a proven fix for arthritis, but eating more whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fermented dairy is a practical way to support your overall health while scientists investigate the connection.