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The Cortisol-Hormone Connection: What the Experts Say
Most people know that stress is not great for their health. But do you understand why? One (big) place to start is with hormone health. Hormones are our body’s important messengers, and for women especially, stress can disrupt hormone harmony.
Cortisol is known as the main “stress hormone,” and it plays an important role in our health and hormone health. Cortisol rises in response to stressful situations, and “any type of stress—physical or emotional—can increase cortisol levels,” says Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, mindbodygreen’s supplements editor. “It can stem from getting the kids to all their activities on time, what to make for dinner (the realization that you didn’t plan something for dinner), or trying to make a deadline for work,” Knudsen says.
Meet our expert: Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
If you’re stressed and are concerned about how that may be impacting your health, keep reading to learn more about the cortisol-stress-hormone connection and what you can do about it.
How stress impacts hormones and women’s health
To be clear, cortisol is not always a bad thing. It plays an important and necessary role in our physiology. Just like how we can’t avoid all stressors in life, we can’t (and don’t need to) avoid ever raising our cortisol levels. It’s about understanding when cortisol becomes too high or too low, which we want to avoid for optimal health and well-being.
“In the short-term situations, an increase in cortisol is helpful,” says Knudsen. A short-term stress example may be that you’re about to miss a flight, and you start sprinting towards the gate. When you run, your cortisol goes up, and that helps you feel more alert and have the energy to sprint. “When that situation ends (aka you’re sitting on the plane), the stress response resolves and cortisol drops back down,” says Knudsen.
“However, if daily stress accumulates without enough opportunity for the stress response to resolve, cortisol regulation can become disrupted. Over time, prolonged activation of the stress response can affect sleep, mood, metabolism, immune function, and cardiovascular health,” says Knudsen. “This can look like poor or disrupted sleep, weight gain (especially around the midsection), and changes in appetite,” she adds.
The cortisol and hormone health connection
Cortisol, like many of the other body’s hormones, doesn’t typically function in isolation – i.e., it is interconnected with other hormones in the body. “Cortisol is a hormone, and hormones can have cascading effects in the body,” explains Knudsen.
“During times of stress, cortisol can also impact hormones involved in reproductive health (estrogen), thyroid function, metabolism (insulin), and sleep (melatonin),” says Knudsen. It’s this domino effect that can explain some of the symptoms we experience when we’re stressed, like the disruption in sleep or weight gain that we sometimes experience after prolonged times of stress.
Expert Tips For Managing Stress and Optimizing Hormone Health
So now that you understand how cortisol functions and the cascade effect it can have on the other hormones, what can you do about it? Yes, finding ways to manage stress is a great start. But that’s often easier said than done – and the good news is that there is more you can do to maintain healthy stress levels.
Consistency is key: Our bodies like rhythms and consistency. “Consistency can be especially helpful for supporting your stress and hormone systems. Regular sleep, meals, movement, and downtime give your body predictable cues for when it's time to be active and when it's time to recover,” says Knudsen.
Get good sleep: “Prioritizing consistent, high-quality sleep is one of the best things you can do to support a healthy cortisol rhythm. Cortisol naturally follows a daily pattern, with levels typically highest in the morning and lower at night,” says Knudsen.
Balance blood sugar: Whether stress makes you eat more, or not at all, blood sugar is key to pay attention to. “Blood sugar swings can amplify feelings of stress and irritability. It’s especially important to prioritize meals and snacks with adequate protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Stable blood sugar helps create a more stable mood and stress response,” says Knudsen.
Try incorporating supportive supplements into your routine: Certain supplements can help support a healthy stress response to everyday stress. The supportive ingredients below (found in Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager® Calm) support a calm, relaxed mood and can be taken during the day – or at night – depending on when you feel stressed.
L-theanine: “L-theanine is a compound naturally found in green and black tea, and it’s also available in supplement form. It works with your nervous system to promote a sense of calm and relaxation when you’re feeling stressed or on edge,” says Knudsen.
Ashwagandha: “Ashwagandha is one of the most well-researched adaptogens. When taken consistently, research suggests it can help support a healthy stress response and support healthy cortisol levels over time,” says Knudsen.
Magnesium: “Magnesium plays an important role in nervous system and muscle function, which is why I like magnesium bisglycinate as part of a calming nighttime routine.”
The Takeaway
Stress doesn't have to be the thing that derails your sense of well-being. A few intentional tools and tips can make a huge difference. One easy tool to incorporate into your day (or nighttime routine is Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager® Calm,” a science-based way to help your body de-stress. It has a calming (non-drowsy) effect, so you can sip it any time of day,” says Knudsen. “Or, make it part of your pre-bed ritual.”