This Type Of Exercise May Cut Your Rheumatoid Arthritis Risk, Study Shows
If rheumatoid arthritis (RA) runs in your family, you've probably wondered at some point how much of that story is already written for you.
RA is an autoimmune condition, meaning the immune system mistakenly attacks the joints, causing inflammation, pain, and over time, real structural damage.
It affects millions of people worldwide, and genetics do play a meaningful role in who develops it. But genetics aren't the whole picture. New research1 suggests that one lifestyle factor in particular may meaningfully shift the odds, and it's not just whether you exercise, but how hard.
About the study
Researchers set out to examine whether physical activity levels are associated with rheumatoid arthritis risk, and whether that relationship differs based on genetic susceptibility.
They analyzed data from 351,857 participants in the UK Biobank, a large prospective cohort study that has been tracking adults across the United Kingdom since the mid-2000s.
The team also investigated whether systemic inflammation and cholesterol levels might help explain the link between exercise and RA risk.
Vigorous exercise, not just movement, drove the protective effect
People who were more active had a lower risk of developing RA compared to those who were the least active. Even moderate levels of activity were linked to a small reduction in risk, while the most active group (vigorous activity) saw the greatest benefit.
When researchers looked at different types of movement, they found that vigorous exercise had the strongest and most consistent connection to lower RA risk. Walking and moderate-intensity exercise also appeared helpful, but the results were not as consistent.
One reason may be that vigorous exercise creates a stronger effect on some of the body systems involved in inflammation. Activities that raise your heart rate and make you breathe harder can improve insulin sensitivity, reduce visceral fat (the fat stored around your organs), and help lower chronic inflammation.
That does not mean moderate movement is not valuable. Walking, cycling, and other moderate activities still support overall health, especially when you get enough throughout the week.
But this study suggests that adding some higher-intensity exercise may offer extra protection against RA by triggering these beneficial changes more efficiently.
The genetics piece
One of the more interesting findings is how exercise interacts with your genetic risk.
To measure this, the researchers used something called a polygenic risk score, a tool that tallies up the genetic variants you carry that are associated with RA. The more of those variants you have, the higher your score, and the greater your baseline risk.
When participants were grouped by low, medium, or high genetic risk, a clear pattern emerged: exercise had the strongest protective effect for people in the low and medium risk groups.
For those with high genetic risk, there was a trend toward benefit, but the results weren't strong enough to confirm a clear protective effect.
It doesn't mean exercise is pointless if RA runs heavily in your family.
The researchers pointed out that people with a stronger genetic predisposition may simply have less room to shift their risk through lifestyle alone. But for most people, regular vigorous movement is worth considering.
Why exercise may lower RA risk
The study didn't just find that exercise helps. It dug into why. And the answer comes down to three things your body does when you move regularly:
- It helps you maintain a healthier weight: Body weight (measured by BMI) accounted for about one-third of the link between exercise and lower RA risk. That matters because excess body fat, especially the kind stored deep around your organs, is a known driver of inflammation.
- It dials down chronic inflammation: A protein called C-reactive protein, or CRP, explained another third of the connection. Think of CRP as your body's inflammation alarm; when it's elevated, it's a sign your immune system is in a low-level state of alert. Regular vigorous exercise helps quiet that alarm, and since chronic inflammation is one of the key triggers behind autoimmune conditions like RA, that's a meaningful shift.
- It raises your "good" cholesterol: HDL, the cholesterol your doctor calls the "good" kind, accounted for an additional 15% of the exercise-RA association. HDL does more than protect your heart; it also has anti-inflammatory properties and helps keep the immune system from overreacting.
Together, these three factors explained the majority of why active people in the study had lower RA risk. It's not one magic mechanism. It's a cascade of small, compounding benefits that add up over time.
How to move with RA prevention in mind
You don't need to run marathons or train like a professional athlete. But if lowering your risk of rheumatoid arthritis is a goal, especially if it runs in your family, the evidence points toward a few clear priorities:
- Prioritize vigorous movement when you can: This is the intensity level that showed an independent link to lower RA risk. Think brisk cycling, running, swimming laps, or a challenging fitness class, anything that gets your heart rate up and leaves you breathing hard. If you're already managing joint discomfort, starting with lower-intensity options and building up gradually is a smart approach.
- Think of exercise as an inflammation management tool: A significant share of the benefit appears to come from exercise's effect on body weight and chronic inflammation. Consistent movement, paired with a diet that supports a healthy weight, addresses both.
- Understand what cardiovascular fitness has to do with it: Vigorous exercise is also the primary driver of VO2 max, a measure of how efficiently your body uses oxygen during intense effort. Improving it pays off across multiple health outcomes, not just RA risk.
- Track the markers that matter: The study highlights body weight, CRP, and HDL cholesterol as key factors in the exercise-RA relationship. If you're using exercise as a preventive strategy, these are worth monitoring with your doctor over time.
The takeaway
Vigorous exercise is linked to meaningfully lower rheumatoid arthritis risk, and the mechanism runs through two of the most modifiable factors in the body: chronic inflammation and weight.
The protective effect was strongest for people with low or medium genetic risk; those with high genetic predisposition didn't show a statistically significant benefit in this study. For most people, moving with more frequency and intensity will pay off.