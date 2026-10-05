Research ShowsThis Anti-Inflammatory Supplement Can Health Ease Joint Pain
Joint pain is no joke. Whether it stems from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, another inflammatory condition, or overuse, persistent aches and stiffness can make any type of movement painful And it's incredibly common. More than 53 million U.S. adults1 had diagnosed arthritis in 2019–2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among adults with arthritis, the median percentage reporting severe joint pain across U.S. states increased from 29.7% in 2015 to 32.8% in 2019.
With that many people looking for ways to manage joint discomfort, researchers have been exploring whether certain foods or supplements can help. One ingredient that's garnered particular interest is turmeric.
Can turmeric help with joint pain?
Turmeric is a spice best known for its vibrant golden color, but it also contains compounds called curcuminoids (with curcumin being the most well-studied). Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties, which may be one reason researchers are interested in its potential to ease joint pain and improve physical function.
And while turmeric has been used traditionally for centuries, there's now a growing body of human research investigating concentrated turmeric extracts and curcumin supplements for alleviating joint pain.
Research-backed benefits of turmeric for joint pain
The research is particularly promising for people with osteoarthritis, although studies have also investigated curcumin in rheumatoid arthritis. Here's what the science shows:
- A 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis of 16 randomized controlled trials involving 1,810 adults with knee osteoarthritis found that turmeric extracts significantly reduced knee pain and improved physical function compared with placebo. The effects were similar to those seen with other over-the-counter pain relievers.
- Another 2021 systematic review looked at 10 randomized controlled trials of turmeric or curcumin extracts in people with knee osteoarthritis and found that all studies reported improvements in pain and physical function from baseline.2
- A 2023 meta-analysis of six studies involving 539 people with rheumatoid arthritis found that curcumin supplementation significantly improved several measures of disease activity, including tender and swollen joint counts, as well as markers of inflammation such as C-reactive protein and erythrocyte sedimentation rate.
- In a small 2025 randomized controlled trial, 27 adults over 50 with hand osteoarthritis took either 170 milligrams of curcumin daily or a placebo for three months. The curcumin group had significant improvements in pain at rest and during activity, as well as hand-related function, although the small sample size means the findings need to be confirmed in larger studies.
Overall, the evidence points toward turmeric and curcumin as promising options for managing joint pain, particularly pain associated with osteoarthritis. That said, studies have used different extracts, formulations, doses, and treatment durations, so there's still no one-size-fits-all approach.
How to supplement with turmeric
With that said, how do you correctly supplement with turmeric? Getting the potential benefits of curcumin isn't just about the amount you take. Bioavailability, or how well your body absorbs and uses curcumin is important. Curcumin is notoriously difficult for the body to absorb on its own. That's why many turmeric supplements use specific formulations or ingredients designed to increase its bioavailability.
One of the best-known strategies is pairing curcumin with piperine, a compound found in black pepper. In fact, adding piperine can increase curcumin's bioavailability by 2,000%.
As for dosage, there's no single amount that's been established as optimal. Research on joint pain has used a wide range of turmeric and curcumin preparations. So rather than assuming more is better (because high doses of turmeric and curcumin can be quite hard on the liver), look for a product that clearly states its curcuminoid content and uses a formulation designed for absorption.
Most research supports 500 to 1,000 milligrams of turmeric extract daily. Choosing the right one can be confusing, so we did the homework for you. These are our top 14 expert-vetted picks.
The takeaway
If you're dealing with joint pain, turmeric may be worth discussing with your health care provider. Research suggests concentrated turmeric and curcumin extracts may help reduce pain and improve physical function, particularly in people with osteoarthritis.
Just remember that turmeric supplements aren't interchangeable. The dose, curcumin content, formulation, and bioavailability can all vary. And while the research is encouraging, turmeric should complement (not replace) evidence-based treatment for an underlying joint condition.