Want To Get The Most Benefits From Turmeric? Pair It With Piperine
Turmeric has long been celebrated for its powerful antioxidant properties.* However, you might have noticed that turmeric is often paired with black pepper, even in sweeter treats like golden milk.
This pairing is intentional because black pepper enhances turmeric's absorption.* But black pepper isn't just a sidekick. It boasts its own impressive health benefits, thanks to an organic compound called piperine.*
What is piperine?
Piperine is a naturally occurring phytonutrient compound (think of it as black pepper's MVP bioactive) that gives freshly ground pepper its sharp, biting flavor. It's found in piper fruits from the Piperaceae family but is most concentrated in Piper nigrum, or black pepper.
Benefits of black pepper extract
Pepper contains all sorts of compounds—fibers, carbs, proteins, starch, flavonoids, phenols, and alkaloids.
Black pepper is a botanical that has been utilized as an ingredient in natural remedies and recipes in ancient Indian (Ayurvedic) and Chinese medicine for centuries to combat oxidative stress, deliver inflammatory-regulating actions, enhance blood circulation1, and more.*
Of all of black pepper's unique organic compounds, piperine is its most active (and famous), and its many health benefits are touted in modern scientific studies.*
Health benefits of piperine
Piperine has many bioactive effects in the body. For starters, its antioxidant activity2 supports liver function, a vital organ for many critical pathways in the body—including detoxification.*
Piperine also boasts anti-inflammatory actions1, which have direct relevance for promoting a robust and balanced immune response.* And who doesn't need that these days?
Additionally, piperine can support daily digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes in the pancreas and intestines.* Preclinical studies have also found that piperine demonstrates the ability to regulate blood sugar1.*
Piperine's most impressive feat, however, is its ability to enhance the bioavailability of other botanical ingredients.
Piperine as a bio-enhancer
While piperine's solo health benefits are certainly nothing to scoff at, its role as a bio-enhancer is what makes it a truly valuable ingredient in food, supplements, and beyond.
In fact, the term "bioavailability enhancer" was first coined by the Indian scientists who discovered and scientifically validated piperine as the world's first bio-enhancer3 in 1976.
Since then, scientific evidence has shown that piperine can help increase the bioavailability of bioactives such as resveratrol4, iron5, and curcumin (the principal bioactive curcuminoid in turmeric).*
It's exactly why you grind a little fresh pepper into your golden milk, and you better believe it's the reason mbg chose black pepper fruit extract as one of the ingredients in turmeric ginger+.
Turmeric's most active and scientifically popular curcuminoid—curcumin—is notoriously difficult for the body to absorb and utilize. When taken with turmeric through diet or supplementation, piperine has been shown to enhance serum concentrations (i.e., blood levels) of curcumin in both animal and human studies.*
But how much does piperine enhance curcumin's health benefits, really? A lot, it turns out: According to a Planta Medica scientific review, piperine increases curcumin's bioavailability by 2,000% with no side effects!* (So seriously, don't forget the black pepper next time you're making curry.)
turmeric ginger+ makes it easy to reap the benefits of turmeric, ginger, and black pepper in a super absorbable capsule that won't cause stomach discomfort.*
The takeaway
Piperine is a dynamic plant bioactive that is highly valued for its bio-enhancing abilities (and a "secret sauce" ingredient for botanical teamwork and absorption).* Whether you're cooking with turmeric or opting to reap its benefits through supplementation, make sure it's always paired with piperine.