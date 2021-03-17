Feng shui teaches us how to thrive in nature as well as connect to our own true nature. Every new season is an opportunity to shift into more joy, flow, and abundance. And after a long, dark winter, the shift into spring is always particularly inspiring.

This season is all about awakening. In traditional Chinese medicine, the wood element dominates during spring, inspiring us all to make like trees and head outside to stretch into the sunlight, feel the freshness in the air, and get some new ideas in bloom.

Here are a few feng-shui-inspired ways to make the most of spring energy and welcome in the abundant new season that starts this weekend: