These 7 Feng Shui Routines Will Help You Recharge & Combat Burnout Daily

I've been pretty burnt out lately, and it seems I'm not alone. Many friends and clients have told me they're feeling the same way. Even after taking time off to re-center, the feeling of not being "fully charged" continues to linger. When my doctor suggested that it can take many months (or even many years) of dedicated relaxing and restorative practices to fully recover from burnout, my eyes were opened to a whole new concept: recharging daily.