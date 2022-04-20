These 7 Feng Shui Routines Will Help You Recharge & Combat Burnout Daily
I've been pretty burnt out lately, and it seems I'm not alone. Many friends and clients have told me they're feeling the same way. Even after taking time off to re-center, the feeling of not being "fully charged" continues to linger. When my doctor suggested that it can take many months (or even many years) of dedicated relaxing and restorative practices to fully recover from burnout, my eyes were opened to a whole new concept: recharging daily.
There are many healthy ways to recharge daily, from exercising to eating nourishing foods to moving energy through spiritual practices. That said, since your home is a mirror of your life, I've found that it can be a helpful source of restoration too. Here are a few simple feng-shui-inspired routines to help you recharge at home this season and reset your energy in a big way:
1. Change up your cleaning routine.
House cleaning is often considered a drag and a strenuous chore. Consider how you can bring more joy into the process by playing music as you go, opening up the windows for fresh air and fresh energy, and slowing down the pace. Do a bit of cleaning over several days instead of tackling the whole house at once—and enjoy the transformations along the way!
2. Keep the energy in your bedroom light and fresh.
I've found that washing your bedding can immediately refresh the energy of your space. I like to wash using white vinegar, but use whatever detergents you prefer. You can also diffuse essential oils or use an aromatherapy linen spray around your bed for some extra sensory magic.
3. Don't just put away your tech; cover it up.
Toss a tapestry or blanket over TV screens in the evening (and your computer/tablets, too!), an hour or two before bed. I've found it easier to unwind, relax, and focus on being grounded without the presence of screens. It's a way to shut off the activity of the day and transition into a more dreamy sleep.
4. Clear some clutter.
Do a sensory edit of your countertops and shelves: Are they overwhelming? If you've got too much to look at everywhere, it can be visually (and mentally) overstimulating. Edit what you keep out on display on shelves and counters. You can keep your extra décor in a storage box and swap it out for a fresh look the next time you're ready to make a change.
5. Switch up your color scheme.
Consider where you can use earthy tones to lend some warmth, calm, and grounding to your space. Pillows, bedding, throw blankets, and rugs are great places to start.
6. Write yourself supportive notes and place them around your space.
You might keep a note with affirmations of how amazing you are on your bathroom mirror, your computer screen or desk, your nightstand, and anywhere else you could use a boost and some more encouragement.
7. Create a ritual around planning.
Planning your day is a time to prioritize how you invest your energy and decide what matters most to you. Treat it that way! Make your planning special by adding an element of ritual to it; you can sit down with your computer or a planner, light a candle or a stick of incense, drink your favorite tea or coffee, and really mindfully set your schedule.
The takeaway.
There are infinite ways that you can revitalize your home with the help of simple feng shui. Anything that makes you feel more at home will bring you so much radiance and fresh energy, so follow your feelings and enjoy every bit of it!