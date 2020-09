To be cheated on can sever the trust of an otherwise healthy relationship—and to be the cheater can leave one feeling guilty, confused, and unsure of how to move forward. Perhaps you just discovered your partner is cheating, or maybe you're the one who did the cheating. Either way, it's important to address it if you want to move forward, whether that means staying together or breaking up.

Let your partner know you need to talk to them about something important, and take some time to think about how you want to approach the conversation. Couples' therapy may be a good option to encourage a healthy and productive discussion. "Therapy can help to move forward after an affair," Nelson says. "Find a therapist who has experience treating erotic recovery—someone who is judgment-free and will support you in your journey toward a new monogamy."

"If both people are open to learning about their own contribution to the problems in the marriage, if they're willing to learn how to take responsibility for themselves," Paul adds, "they can actually create a much better relationship than they had before. I see over and over again that the relationship can get much, much better when both people open up and deal with what created the dysfunction. But if one partner isn't open to dealing with it, then there's no point. It's not going to get better."