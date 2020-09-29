In the past, there have been more significant differences in the reasons why men cheat and why women cheat, with men cheating more for sexual variety and women cheating more because of relationship dissatisfaction. But nowadays, that gender gap in infidelity is closing: Men and women cheat for many of the same reasons and at similar rates.

"Women cheat for many reasons, just like men do," AASECT-certified sex therapist and licensed counselor Tammy Nelson, Ph.D., tells mbg.

We asked relationship experts like Nelson about why women cheat today, plus what to do if it's happening.