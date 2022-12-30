Progressed charts are one of the most valuable tools in astrology. They show gradual personality development and emotional growth cycles. Understanding these things, you comprehend how your life is evolving and the ways your soul is maturing. You can anticipate changes and make peace with challenges. "Who am I?" and "Why am I here?" are two of the profound philosophical questions of life. With the help of the progressed chart, and astrology in general, we're a little closer to finding the answers while embracing the mystery.