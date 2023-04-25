This Probiotic Helps People Beat Bloat & Increase Regularity From Day 1*
These days, it feels like everyone struggles with gut health at one point or another. From nagging bloat to an inconsistent bathroom schedule, there are many signs it's time to pay your tummy some more attention.
Taking a probiotic supplement is an easy way to introduce healthy bacteria into your gut that can help keep things humming along without a hitch. The effectiveness of your probiotic hinges on the types of bacterial strains it uses—as some have more science behind them than others.
mindbodygreen's probiotic+ uses four strains that have been specifically studied for their effect on gut health: B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis B420, B. lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM. This unique combination is designed to support the gut barrier for increased regularity1, encourage healthy weight2, promote abdominal comfort3, and ease bloating. It's getting rave reviews from wellness experts and product reviewers alike—you can read all about what they're saying here.*
After two weeks of consistently taking probiotic+, you should start noticing an impact on your overall gut health and comfort—but some people start seeing and feeling results as early as day one. Here, probiotic+ fans describe how the supplement has helped them get their gut health back on track almost immediately.*
If you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you.*
"Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you."*
—Sahara Rose, Bestselling Author, Speaker & Podcast Host
Noticeable difference.
"I love this probiotic! I noticed a difference in my gut (less bloating and discomfort), and in my skin (better complexion) almost immediately. It’s easy on my stomach, too. Highly recommend!"*
—Amanda H.
I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health.
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the most effective probiotic supplement I have ever taken. I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health after starting this formula."*
—Julie Piatt, Bestselling Author and Plant-Based Chef
Love these!
"I’ve tried several other supplements and always felt ambivalent the results. I feel like these are actually having a notable impact."*
—Sibyl M.
It works!
"I’ve tried a handful of probiotics, this one actually makes a difference, helping with regularity. Well worth the money."*
—Carrie T.
It delivers results
"The probiotic+ definitely has helped with my gut health. Ever since taking it, I’m more in control of any bloating that might have occurred before."*
—Michael R.
The takeaway
probiotic+ is a unique probiotic formulation that's designed to help promote gut health and comfort and ease bloat as early as day one. Learn more about the product here.*
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.