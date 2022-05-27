21 Ways To Prepare For Fatherhood, From The Practical To The Emotional

Finding out you'll be a father can come with a mix of emotions: joy, shock, fear, and more joy. As you prepare to become a parent, it's important to take time to prepare, ask for advice, and research ways to calm your nerves. Fatherhood prep is also more scarce than resources targeting women, so it's no wonder expecting dads may feel anxious.

Soon-to-be-dads tend to focus on the practical stuff, like car seat installation, baby-proofing the house, and the like. While settling the hardware of parenting is important, Sara Shadravan, a Los Angeles–based parenting coach and educational consultant, encourages dads to remember to tackle the bigger picture.

"Being a father is an incredibly special role. You are the first and most important man in your child's life," Shadravan tells mbg. A bit of forethought on all things parenting, both big and small, can help men prepare—physically, mentally, and emotionally—to become first-time parents.

Here are a few ways to start preparing for fatherhood, according to parenting experts and fathers themselves: