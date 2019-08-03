Why Parents Should Make Sex A Priority (And 6 Ways To Do It!)

Before you start rolling your eyes, know that I get it. Once you add children to your family, there are some monumental challenges to doing your relationship the same way you used to, especially in the sex department.

As every parent knows painfully well, time is its own beast to manage: Your workload increases dramatically, be it feeding and diapering, shuttling to daycare, carpooling, soccer practice, lunch packing, or laundry. But aside from how much more there is to do, the energy demands go way up as well. Not only are you busier, but many parents find they don't have the bandwidth by the end of the day to do more than decompress and head to bed. Your mental bandwidth may be filled with the logistics, planning, strategizing, and decision-making involved in parenting so that you don't think about your partner or your relationship very often. Many parents report being "touched out"—not as open to physical contact with their partner. Together, time and energy constraints can become a potent barrier to sex:

Privacy can be a real issue, too. Not only may the kids have freedom to roam in the house, walking in when they want or sleeping in your room, but you may barely have the space to finish a sentence or two without interruption. Some of this gets easier as the kids get older, but their presence in the house may affect your ability to relax and feel comfortable being intimate with your partner.

Lastly, your relationship may change as you adapt to your roles as parents. You step into a new level of adulting once you are raising kids, and sometimes that can change the way you look at each other. As you take on the additional workload of parenting, you may also fall into roles at home that separate the two of you, especially if you aren't happy with what falls on your pile. The differences of opinion that you may have with your partner about parenting can also cause strain, making it harder to want to connect with them in an intimate way.