How do you hype yourself up for a workout? Well, many people reach for pre-workout supplements. These powders are full of (oftentimes questionable) compounds that claim to energize you quickly—and oh boy do they.

So sure, you may feel like Superman walking into the gym after one, but later that day you’ll likely feel jittery before flat-out fatiguing.

Here’s what you need to know about pre-workout side effects, and how you can make a more natural alternative at home.

Many pre-workout side effects can be traced back to its (often) egregiously high caffeine content.

Popular pre-workouts tend to sport around 250 to even 350 milligrams of caffeine per serving (for reference, a cup of coffee contains around 100 milligrams).

One study published in 2019 found that 14% of folks 1 ingested two or more servings at a time, and 18% of people said they take the supplement more than once a day.

That caffeine count escalates quickly throughout the day—especially for those who also drink coffee, tea, or energy drinks.

And caffeine isn’t the only culprit. Really high amounts of the B vitamin niacin may lead to skin flushing , and high doses of beta-alanine (an amino acid commonly found in pre-workouts) may lead to the

That 2019 study also found that women were more likely to report 1 these side effects than men, despite consuming less pre-workout at a time.

Creatine supplements are well-researched for enhancing muscle strength , helping build muscle, and supporting your muscle energy stores 2 .* New research is also showing it’s beneficial for your brain .*

mindbodygreen’s creatine+ pairs the optimal daily dose of creatine (5 grams) with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine. Now, you may recognize taurine from a label on an energy drink or from your current pre-workout.

This amino acid plays a key role in muscle function. It helps decrease lactate levels 3 (which helps you push through an exercise longer and at a higher capacity).

While you can take creatine and taurine anytime a day to reap these benefits, they make for a great pre-workout.

Highly caffeinated pre-workout supplements can come with some nasty side effects and aren’t for everyone.

If you’re looking for some added energy (for the workout and after), then a creatine and taurine supplement may be a much better fit.

