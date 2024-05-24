Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Skip The Caffeine Jitters With This Naturally Energizing Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 24, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Giada Canu / Stocksy
May 24, 2024

How do you hype yourself up for a workout? Well, many people reach for pre-workout supplements. These powders are full of (oftentimes questionable) compounds that claim to energize you quickly—and oh boy do they. 

So sure, you may feel like Superman walking into the gym after one, but later that day you’ll likely feel jittery before flat-out fatiguing.

Here’s what you need to know about pre-workout side effects, and how you can make a more natural alternative at home.  

Common side effects of pre-workout supplements

Many pre-workout side effects can be traced back to its (often) egregiously high caffeine content.

Popular pre-workouts tend to sport around 250 to even 350 milligrams of caffeine per serving (for reference, a cup of coffee contains around 100 milligrams). 

One study published in 2019 found that 14% of folks1 ingested two or more servings at a time, and 18% of people said they take the supplement more than once a day. 

That caffeine count escalates quickly throughout the day—especially for those who also drink coffee, tea, or energy drinks. 

The most commonly reported side effects1 of pre-workout use include: 

  • Skin reactions (rash, irritation, itchiness, etc.)
  • Increased heart rate
  • Nausea
  • Light-headedness 

And caffeine isn’t the only culprit. Really high amounts of the B vitamin niacin may lead to skin flushing, and high doses of beta-alanine (an amino acid commonly found in pre-workouts) may lead to the  

That 2019 study also found that women were more likely to report1 these side effects than men, despite consuming less pre-workout at a time. 

Editor's note

We’re not here to completely bash on caffeine. In fact, caffeine is a known and well-researched ergogenic supplement (aka something that enhances physical performance or recovery). And to reach those benefits, you do have to consume a decent amount of caffeine. The International Society of Sports Nutrition states that the minimum dose to see a benefit is 2 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of body weight, but a higher dose of 3-6 milligrams per kilogram of body weight dose is often necessary. So for a 150-pound person, that’s about 135-200 milligrams on the low end and reaching as high as 400 milligrams. And some people may mesh well with this amount of caffeine pre-workout. However, not everyone can (or should) handle doses that high.  

Your best non-caffeinated ergogenic supplement

A great energy-enhancing supplement (sans caffeine) associated with almost no side effects is creatine. 

Creatine supplements are well-researched for enhancing muscle strength, helping build muscle, and supporting your muscle energy stores2.* New research is also showing it’s beneficial for your brain.*

mindbodygreen’s creatine+ pairs the optimal daily dose of creatine (5 grams) with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine. Now, you may recognize taurine from a label on an energy drink or from your current pre-workout.

This amino acid plays a key role in muscle function. It helps decrease lactate levels3 (which helps you push through an exercise longer and at a higher capacity). 

While you can take creatine and taurine anytime a day to reap these benefits, they make for a great pre-workout. 

Raspberry lime pre-workout 

Ingredients:

Makes 1 serving

  • ½ cup fresh (or defrosted) raspberries 
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 cup cold, filtered water
  • Drizzle of agave syrup (optional) 

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
  2. The drink should be somewhat frothy and textured (thanks to the fiber in the raspberries)
  3. If you want a smooth, water-like texture, run liquid through a fine sieve 

Editor's note:

The raspberries and limes naturally provide some electrolytes and sugar. If you want to replace the water with beetroot juice or tart cherry juice for added performance and recovery benefits, go for it!

The takeaway

Highly caffeinated pre-workout supplements can come with some nasty side effects and aren’t for everyone.

If you’re looking for some added energy (for the workout and after), then a creatine and taurine supplement may be a much better fit. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*
Integrative Health

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*

Emma Loewe

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health
Mental Health

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try
Integrative Health

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try

Hannah Frye

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*
Integrative Health

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This
Integrative Health

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Integrative Health

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Integrative Health

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*
Integrative Health

The Verdict Is In: The Sleep Supplement That Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings*

Emma Loewe

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health
Mental Health

A Cognition & Longevity Expert's Favorite Herb For Optimal Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try
Integrative Health

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try

Hannah Frye

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*
Integrative Health

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This
Integrative Health

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Integrative Health

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Integrative Health

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.