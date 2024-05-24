Advertisement
Skip The Caffeine Jitters With This Naturally Energizing Drink
How do you hype yourself up for a workout? Well, many people reach for pre-workout supplements. These powders are full of (oftentimes questionable) compounds that claim to energize you quickly—and oh boy do they.
So sure, you may feel like Superman walking into the gym after one, but later that day you’ll likely feel jittery before flat-out fatiguing.
Here’s what you need to know about pre-workout side effects, and how you can make a more natural alternative at home.
Common side effects of pre-workout supplements
Many pre-workout side effects can be traced back to its (often) egregiously high caffeine content.
Popular pre-workouts tend to sport around 250 to even 350 milligrams of caffeine per serving (for reference, a cup of coffee contains around 100 milligrams).
One study published in 2019 found that 14% of folks1 ingested two or more servings at a time, and 18% of people said they take the supplement more than once a day.
That caffeine count escalates quickly throughout the day—especially for those who also drink coffee, tea, or energy drinks.
The most commonly reported side effects1 of pre-workout use include:
- Skin reactions (rash, irritation, itchiness, etc.)
- Increased heart rate
- Nausea
- Light-headedness
And caffeine isn’t the only culprit. Really high amounts of the B vitamin niacin may lead to skin flushing, and high doses of beta-alanine (an amino acid commonly found in pre-workouts) may lead to the
That 2019 study also found that women were more likely to report1 these side effects than men, despite consuming less pre-workout at a time.
Your best non-caffeinated ergogenic supplement
A great energy-enhancing supplement (sans caffeine) associated with almost no side effects is creatine.
Creatine supplements are well-researched for enhancing muscle strength, helping build muscle, and supporting your muscle energy stores2.* New research is also showing it’s beneficial for your brain.*
This amino acid plays a key role in muscle function. It helps decrease lactate levels3 (which helps you push through an exercise longer and at a higher capacity).
While you can take creatine and taurine anytime a day to reap these benefits, they make for a great pre-workout.
Raspberry lime pre-workout
Ingredients:
Makes 1 serving
- ½ cup fresh (or defrosted) raspberries
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 cup cold, filtered water
- Drizzle of agave syrup (optional)
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
- The drink should be somewhat frothy and textured (thanks to the fiber in the raspberries)
- If you want a smooth, water-like texture, run liquid through a fine sieve
The takeaway
Highly caffeinated pre-workout supplements can come with some nasty side effects and aren’t for everyone.
If you’re looking for some added energy (for the workout and after), then a creatine and taurine supplement may be a much better fit.
