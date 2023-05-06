No matter how healthy we are overall, our poop schedules simply can’t be optimized 24/7. Maybe travel sends your digestive system into a state of confusion. Or, perhaps a fast-food burrito sent you running to the bathroom.

The point is that your bowel movements are bound to change—sometimes for the better, other times…not so much. Take this quiz to see how healthy your poop is (plus, how to have better poops if your stools are suboptimal).