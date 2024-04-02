Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

A Plastic Surgeon Shares His Favorite Noninvasive Skin Treatment For Beginners

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
April 02, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman With Glowing Skin doing lymphatic drainage massage
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
April 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

So you’re interested in leveling up your skin care routine with a professional-grade treatment. Allow holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., to be your trusted guide! 

Youn, you see, has a goal of keeping patients out of the operating room, recommending you exhaust all noninvasive options (both at-home and in-office) before going under the knife. These gentler methods are more powerful than you think—especially with consistency. 

Now there are tons of options out there to promote skin longevity, all ranging in price points, downtime, and commitment level. Where—oh, where—should one start? Well, if you’re a beginner, Youn recommends dabbling in red light therapy. Here’s why he says everyone (novices and pros alike) should take part. 

Why Youn recommends red light therapy

A little refresher: Red light therapy involves exposing the skin to red and near-infrared light between the wavelengths of 660 nm and 890 nm. It works via a process called photobiomodulation, which has been shown to impact cell mitochondria1 and improve the health of the skin2

"Red light basically contributes energy to the mitochondria in your cells," Youn explains on the mindbodygreen podcast. "It causes those mitochondria to create more ATP, or more energy, to [help] those cells function in a more efficient and youthful manner." Young, spry skin cells are better at producing collagen, which leads to firmer, plump skin, as a result. 

He references a "split face" study3 where researchers treated one side of the face with red light and the other with a placebo light. After treating the face twice a week for four weeks, they found a significant improvement in wrinkles, elasticity, and hydration. "They found that the collagen was thicker in the side that was treated with a red light therapy device," Youn adds, even after just a month of commitment. 

Given these collagen-promoting benefits, it’s no surprise that many estheticians include at least a few minutes of red light therapy in their facial services. But consistency is key, stresses Youn, and you’ll see better results with regular at-home use. 

"The best thing about it is you can do it in the comfort of your own home," he adds. It also fits seamlessly into any skin care routine and has zero downtime. Because of these beginner-friendly benefits, "That would be the place I would start," Youn says.

From there, you can begin to dabble in other collagen-promoting treatments that may require some extra prep and aftercare—think microneedling, lasers, etc. 

How to choose a device 

There are a few factors to consider when choosing an at-home red light device. First, the form: You could snag a handheld device, a face mask, a tabletop stand, or you can slip into a full-on LED bed (the latter is definitely a hefty investment, but some people do purchase at-home beds!). 

Consider which type of tool you’re likely to use most consistently: Do you prefer a hands-free face mask or sphere so you can multitask? Or a handheld wand that comes with other attachments (like microcurrent)? It’s all up to personal preference, and there’s no one design that reigns supreme—the best option is the one you’ll use most frequently. 

No matter which one you choose, though, you’ll want to confirm its quality. Red light devices have become super buzzy over the past few years, which unfortunately means you can find a lot of knockoffs on the market. And a subpar red light device just won’t deliver any skin benefits; some experts even say you’d be better off using Christmas lights. 

So how do you ensure you have the highest quality tool? Consider these signs below:

  • The device has been FDA-cleared
  • They’ve performed clinical studies 
  • The website prioritizes education
  • They’re expert backed by scientists, dermatologists or estheticians

If your tool ticks all these boxes, it’s safe to say you have a premium device on your hands. Just know that these vetted devices do often come with a higher price tag—all the more reason to ensure you have a high-quality option before making the splurge. 

That said, you don’t have to do the grunt work alone: Personal reviews and expert-backed recommendations can certainly help inform your search. We have a helpful list of the best LED devices here, with all the details you need to know (plus a few standout options to shop immediately below).  

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

$ 349
higherdose red light mask

SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

$ 169
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Therabody TheraFace Mask

$ 599

The takeaway

Red light therapy has benefits for everyone, whether you’re just dipping your toes into noninvasive skin treatments or are well-versed in the menu of options. If you are a beginner, though, it’s one of the easiest avenues to try, given it has profound, research-backed effects with zero downtime. And for those ready to level up? Youn explains how to approach your next step here.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?
Beauty

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?

Alexandra Engler

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them
Home

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them

Carleigh Ferrante

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote
Beauty

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote

Jamie Schneider

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients
Beauty

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients

Hannah Frye

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?
Beauty

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?

Alexandra Engler

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them
Home

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them

Carleigh Ferrante

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote
Beauty

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote

Jamie Schneider

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients
Beauty

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients

Hannah Frye

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.