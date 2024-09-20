When taking home a new tropical pitcher plant, you can also place it in an enclosed environment like an empty fish tank or large terrarium to get it acclimated to your space. This will better replicate the humid conditions it probably grew accustomed to in the nursery: Put your plant in a closed space to start, to trap moisture, and then gradually pull back the lid off the container over the course of a few days. Plants don't like drastic changes, Gravine explains, but "as the plant gets a feel for the light and the conditions, you can get it out into the house a little more."