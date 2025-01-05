Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Why A Sleep Expert Wants You To Avoid Piling On Blankets During Colder Months

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 05, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman in bed sleeping under a sheet
Image by Demetr White / Stocksy
January 05, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The winter season encourages us to slow down, reflect, bundle up, and get cozy. But you'll want to resist the urge to get too cozy for the sake of your sleep quality.

Here's the common bedtime mistake that a sleep expert sees people make in winter and how to fix it for the sake of your zzz's:

Don't make this common sleep mistake this winter

When it's cold outside, sometimes the only thing you want to do is wrap yourself up in as many blankets as you can find. That's great for movie nights or lounging with a book, but according to experts, you'll want to avoid it once bedtime rolls around.

As psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience Dave Rabin, M.D., Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, all that excess heat might actually make it harder to fall asleep and sleep through the night.

"Blankets that don't breathe trap our body heat. Our bodies prefer cool environments during deeper sleep stages, but over time these non-breathing blankets increase our body temperature resulting in more frequent interruptions in sleep and less deep sleep," he explains, adding that increased temperature means increased sweating as well, "which makes our sheets much less comfy."

What to do instead

Have no fear: We're not saying you can't swaddle yourself up in a cozy blanket at bedtime, but what you do want to do is make sure that blanket is breathable and/or cooling.

Beyond that, it's also a good idea to turn your heat to roughly 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, which experts have found to be the optimal temperature range for sleep. That's because our core body temperature1 drops during the nocturnal sleep phase and then increases during the wake phase, so optimizing your environment to reflect this can actually help you feel sleepier.

And of course, if you're struggling to snooze around this time of year, there are other ways to help yourself achieve the quality sleep of your dreams. Avoiding caffeine late in the day, not eating a large meal before bed, and ensuring you get enough exercise are great places to start.

You can also consider incorporating a quality sleep supplement, such as mbg's sleep support+ into your routine. The unique formula includes nonhormonal ingredients that support a steady state of relaxation, help you fall asleep faster, and yes, enhance your overall sleep quality, according to scientific research and hundreds of reviews.*

The takeaway

Being warm and cozy is great, but when we're trying to sleep, keeping it cool is the better route. Winter is, if nothing else, a time to lean into rest—so if you've been piling on blankets and your sleep is taking a hit, it might be high time to take off some blankets and turn the heat down.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Negatively Affect The Brain

Sarah Regan

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced
Integrative Health

Do You Work Nights? Here's How To Keep Your Circadian Rhythm Balanced

Abby Moore

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter*

Alecia Zielinski

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why
Integrative Health

Hearing Problems Are A Major Red Flag For Brain Longevity—Here’s Why

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity
Integrative Health

4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity

Jason Wachob

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help
Integrative Health

Struggle With Joint Pain? Research Finds This Simple Thing Can Help

Sarah Regan

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease
Integrative Health

People With This Bad Sleep Habit Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.