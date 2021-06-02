The Peperomia Obtusifolia is originally from the humid forests of South America. It's primarily a houseplant but can survive outdoors in conditions that are warm but not too bright.

It has thick, succulent-like green (and sometimes cream-colored) leaves that absorb and store water reserves in case of drought.

Interestingly enough, in the wild, Peperomias can grow on other plants. "Peperomia plants take up their nutrients from the air, rain, and debris around them, so they don't actually need to be planted in soil," explains Danae Horst, founder of Folia Collective and author of Houseplants for All.

In a home setting, this means the Peperomia can make for a great mounted plant.