Over 35% Of The Global Population Is Deficient In Iodine, New Research Reveals
Historically speaking, iodine deficiency hasn’t been a major concern in the U.S. (or other developed countries) for quite some time. This is largely thanks to salt fortification practices, which started in the U.S. in the 1920s and expanded on a global scale in the 90s.
However, thanks to changing dietary patterns (i.e., a shift toward plant-based diets) and conventional farming practices (which deplete soil of essential minerals), a recent Nutrients review reveals that iodine nutrition is an increasing concern in industrialized countries. In fact, the article reports that a whopping 35-45% of the world's population is iodine deficient, with 30% of the population insufficient.
So, why is this relevant to our health? And how do we ensure we get enough iodine on a daily basis?
Why is iodine important?
Iodine is an essential trace mineral, which means the human body can’t make it on its own and we need to get enough from our diet and/or supplementation.
As a critical component of thyroid hormones T4 and T3, this all-important mineral is vital for not only hormone health, but liver, kidney, muscle, and brain function as well.* In fact, the thyroid gland is home to 70-80% of the body’s iodine in a healthy adult.
Iodine also helps regulate overall metabolism and is crucial for healthy fetal neurodevelopment during pregnancy.*
While iodine may not be as buzzy a mineral as, say, zinc or iron, its health benefits are vast and undeniably important.
How to get enough iodine.
While this essential mineral can be found in sea vegetables (e.g., seaweed, kelp, chlorella, spirulina), most iodine-rich foods come from animal sources—like fish, shrimp, dairy products, and eggs. This makes iodine especially difficult for plant-based folks to get enough of.
A simple solution? Taking a comprehensive, vegan multi.*
But take note: Not all vegan multis are created equal, and many (read: most) don't contain this critical mineral.
The takeaway.
A new Nutrients review reports that 35-45% of the world population is deficient in iodine—an essential trace mineral that supports thyroid health, brain function, and more.* This is especially concerning for plant-based folks, considering most iodine-rich foods come from animal sources.
A comprehensive multi that contains adequate iodine is an easy way to ensure you're getting enough of this critical mineral.
To make sure you're addressing all your nutritional needs on a plant-based diet, check out resources on best vegan multivitamins. (Hint: Almost all multis included deliver a healthy dose of iodine!)
