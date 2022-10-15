Historically speaking, iodine deficiency hasn’t been a major concern in the U.S. (or other developed countries) for quite some time. This is largely thanks to salt fortification practices, which started in the U.S. in the 1920s and expanded on a global scale in the 90s.

However, thanks to changing dietary patterns (i.e., a shift toward plant-based diets) and conventional farming practices (which deplete soil of essential minerals), a recent Nutrients review reveals that iodine nutrition is an increasing concern in industrialized countries. In fact, the article reports that a whopping 35-45% of the world's population is iodine deficient, with 30% of the population insufficient.

So, why is this relevant to our health? And how do we ensure we get enough iodine on a daily basis?