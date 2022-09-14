The One Supplement Helping People Relax After Years Of Stressing
No matter who you are, at some point in the day, you're going to feel stressed. Be it a barrage of emails or an unexpected bill, we all have triggers that make us start to sweat, tense up, and dive headfirst into fight-or-flight mode.
But while these daily stressors are inevitable, our reaction to them doesn't have to be. With the right tools at your disposal, you can practice zooming out and staying balanced and calm through anxious moments.
These tools can take the form of a mantra practice, soothing breathwork, and/or a distraction that gives you some time to cool down. Keeping a calming supplement on hand can also help you prepare for any curveballs life throws your way.
mindbodygreen's calm+ is one supplement that's thoughtfully designed to quickly simmer down the stress response using ingredients like USDA and EU-certified organic hemp oil, relaxing lavender, and balancing ashwagandha.* In addition to providing in-the-moment relief (at any time of day), calm+ also nurtures the endocannabinoid system to provide sustained, long-term relief from stress.* And of course, the supplement follows mbg's high standards for purity and potency, and it's free of GMOs and preservatives and safe for those with gluten, eggs, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, or soy allergies.
Here's what people are saying about how the supplement helps to soothe their nervous systems and provides some chill after years of stress.*
1. Since calm+, I'm much less stressed and able to handle chaos with two kids better.
"As a mother of two kids, stress management is something I have learned to deal with. Sometimes, you need a little help when your life with a newborn and toddler is chaotic. Since taking mindbodygreen's calm+, I am not as stressed as I used to be, and I am able to handle the chaos with two kids better, all while getting good-quality sleep (interrupted as it may be). I highly recommend calm+ to anyone who needs to manage stress and target stress biomarkers like cortisol."*
—Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., Family Medicine–Certified Physician
2. Love calm+!
"I really enjoy this product. It has been a good tool to help bring ease and live a less stressful life."*
—Sarah P.
3. Great for improving response to daily stressors.
"This formula is phenomenal for improving one’s response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today’s world."*
—Mark W.
4. Relaxed and calm.
"I have taken many supplements and this is one that I actually see a difference. I can be wired tight so I was looking for a little zen calmness in my life. I feel more relaxed and my day just seems to run smoother when I don't sweat the small stuff."*
—Paula M.
5. calm+ has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long.
"I've been prone to anxiousness a lot of my adult life, and the past year plus has dished some novel stressors... Taking calm+ daily helps me get through stressful situations—a screaming toddler, a stressful meeting, or a turbulent flight—with a little bit more ease. calm+ has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long."*
—Colleen Wachob, mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO
6. Calmer and more grounded.
"I have noticed I feel calmer and more grounded since I began taking this supplement! Thank you!"*
—Denise
The takeaway.
mindbodygreen's calm+ supplement—made from soothing full-spectrum hemp oil, lavender, and ashwagandha—can help keep the body balanced in the face of pesky but inevitable stressors.* To learn more about how people are using it, head here.
