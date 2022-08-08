Stressed & Tense? You Might Be Neglecting This Important Body System

Why To Support Your Body's Endocannabinoid System & How To Do It
Wouldn't it be nice if our stress came with an on/off switch, and calming down during tense moments was as easy as a quick flick? Well, it turns out that our bodies are already equipped with an entire system that serves just this purpose.
The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a master regulatory system that runs throughout our body—from our brains down to our toes. It works on a cellular level to promote homeostasis and help keep processes like pain perception, appetite, and mood regulated and balanced.
You can think of it like a microscopic lock-and-key system: Endocannabinoid receptors all over your body are waiting to be activated, or unlocked, by "keys" called cannabinoids. When something is running amok—say, a stressful period at work is flooding your system with cortisol—cannabinoids should rush to the scene of the crime and unlock a relaxation response to counterbalance those stress hormones. Our body will naturally produce cannabinoids on its own, but we can also take in extra ones from certain plant ingredients, like hemp oil.
Since the ECS itself is a relatively recent discovery, there's still a lot we have to learn about this master regulatory system. But all signs point to the fact that hemp products can help support the overall health of the ECS, also known as endocannabinoid tone.* In fact, full-spectrum hemp oil supplements have been likened to a multivitamin for this all-important system. This is one reason why if you're looking for sustained relief from stress, mindbodygreen's calm+ supplement is a great option.*
How calm+ helps endocannabinoid tone.
mbg's stress relief supplement features USDA- and EU-certified organic full-spectrum hemp oil that contains a whole host of beneficial cannabinoids, as well as other antioxidant plant compounds like terpenes and flavonoids. (And not to be confused with other varieties of the cannabis plant, hemp is non-psychoactive, so it won't make you feel "high".)
When taken as a daily supplement, these compounds can support a healthy endocannabinoid tone to positively impact the stress response.* But as mentioned earlier, hemp oil is just one reason that this targeted supplement is so powerful. It's combined with lavender oil and ashwagandha to quickly deliver a sense of full-body calm.*
The result is a supplement that can be taken daily, or as needed, to help us approach life's many stressors from a cool, calm, and collected place.*
"I really enjoy this product. It has been a good tool to help bring ease and live a less stressful life,"* writes one reviewer Sarah P. "This formula is phenomenal for improving one's response to the daily stressors of life that are ubiquitous in today's world,"* notes another reviewer, Mark W. And finally, reviewer Denise notes, "I have noticed I feel more calm and grounded since I began taking this supplement."*
The takeaway.
Our body's endocannabinoid system (ECS) is super important for keeping stress in check. We can support it by supplementing with cannabinoids, like those delivered by the full-spectrum, organic hemp oil in mbg's calm+.* Learn more about the product here.
