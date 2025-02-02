Advertisement
A Nutritional Psychiatrist Shares Her Coveted Anti-Anxiety Grocery List
It's no secret we're facing a global mental health crisis. It won't be solved overnight, but research shows1 lifestyle factors can have a real impact on mental well-being. And yet, the general medical community still ignores one of the most powerful pillars of mental health: nutrition.
Uma Naidoo, M.D., is here to tell us just how important the food-mood connection can be. The Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist, nutritional biologist, and professional chef provides a field guide to anti-anxiety eating with her latest book, Calm Your Mind With Food.
And on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, she recommends a helpful mnemonic to remember the best mood-boosting foods to add to your shopping cart: CALMS. Grocery lists at the ready…
C: Choline, vitamin C, chocolate & chickpeas
"Choline is from eggs, but you also get it from beans and lentils," Naidoo notes, in case you have an egg intolerance. It's an essential nutrient that plays a key role in the production of acetylcholine2, a crucial neurotransmitter for memory and learning processes. Choline has also been linked to reductions in anxiety3; one study4 even found an inverse relationship between dietary choline and depressive symptoms.
"The other 'C' is for vitamin C, [which is] extremely important in several biochemical reactions," notes Naidoo. See, vitamin C plays an essential role in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis (think fight-or-flight stress response). In fact, the adrenal glands contain the greatest concentration of vitamin C in the whole body, making the antioxidant necessary for proper cortisol output5.
That doesn't mean you must load up on citrus. "Some of the best sources of vitamin C are kiwi fruit and red bell peppers," Naidoo notes. You may even opt for a high-potency vitamin C supplement too—our favorites here.
Next, we have chocolate (extra-dark chocolate, in particular). "It's one of the best sources of plant-based iron," says Naidoo. "When [people are] deficient in iron, this often drives anxiety." Better yet, she recommends pairing your dark chocolate with a slice of orange or clementine, as vitamin C supports iron absorption—and you tick off two of Naidoo's boxes in one fell swoop.
Finally, "The last 'C' that I include is chickpeas because they're a great a great source of tryptophan for your body," Naidoo notes. The essential amino acid is a precursor to serotonin, a feel-good neurotransmitter that helps regulate appetite, sleep, mood, and pain.
A: Antioxidants, ashwagandha & anthocyanins
We already discussed vitamin C, but don't forget about the other powerful antioxidants out there! Specifically, you'll want to consider anthocyanins, which come from the pigment found in dark-hued foods like blueberries, blackberries, grapes, and black currants. "This is also a great nutrient for your brain," says Naidoo. In fact, one study found that anthocyanins were associated with a 27% lower risk of cognitive decline6.
"The reason I want to bring ashwagandha to people's attention is because it has a good amount of evidence for calming the mind," Naidoo adds. For instance, the adaptogen has been shown to decrease cortisol levels7 and help activate GABA receptors8 in the brain to decrease the activation of the stress response. The only downside? "It doesn't taste good, trust me," Naidoo jokes. "But it [tastes] fine as a supplement."
L: Liquids
The link between brain health and hydration is well-documented, so make sure to drink your daily water quota. "People who are not drinking enough water also appear more anxious," says Naidoo. "I've even seen a panic be precipitated by being severely dehydrated."
As for how much to drink, always listen to what your body needs, but the National Academy of Medicine recommends 9 cups for women (even more for pregnant and breastfeeding women) and 12.5 cups daily for men.
"Just make sure that you're sipping water throughout the day," Naidoo suggests. You can also opt for herbal teas, if that strikes your fancy; she recommends green and passion flower teas for their soothing benefits.
M: More omega-3s
"'M' is for more omega-3s," says Naidoo. "We know that wild-caught salmon (those fatty fish), chia seeds, and flaxseeds are really important for our brains and bodies, but they're also really important for our guts, and they're super helpful for calming."
Research has shown that omega-3s have an important part to play in supporting our mood balance and resilience9.
Still, the majority of our nation falls short on omega-3s when relying on diet alone10, so you might want to consider an omega-3 supplement in addition to filling up on fish.
S: Spices
Finally, "'S' is for spices," concludes Naidoo, as many come with some noteworthy mental health perks. Chili pepper, for example, has a high anti-inflammatory profile, and Naidoo previously told us it can help with mood, energy, and immunity.
One animal study even found that the capsaicin from chili peppers can reduce depressive symptoms11. Turmeric—and its active ingredient, curcumin—has neurotrophic activities associated with improvements in attention, overall cognition, and memory.
Overall, "spices and herbs add anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, plus flavor," Naidoo notes. So don't be shy in the spice aisle!
The takeaway
Plenty of staples fit under the CALMS mnemonic, so don't feel like you have to grab them all every grocery visit. "Just try to [place] as many as you remember in your cart to get you started on that anti-anxiety shopping trip," Naidoo says. Happy browsing!
We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!
11 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36828150/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5579609/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25300468/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165032722000131
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15666839/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37888840/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31517876/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29168225/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178115003844
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3992162/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S003193841830667X
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN