We already discussed vitamin C, but don’t forget about the other powerful antioxidants out there! Specifically, you’ll want to consider anthocyanins, which come from the pigment found in dark hued foods like blueberries, blackberries, grapes, and black currants. “This is also a great nutrient for your brain,” says Naidoo. In fact, one study found that anthocyanins were associated with a 27% lower risk of cognitive decline6 .