During a recent event, Walker shared that she stores her nut butter in a particular way: bottoms up. "I actually store all my nut butters upside down in my pantry," she explains, "it helps to incorporate the oils."

The worst thing about natural nut butters is that frustrating moment of mixing them together, and even though that separation is totally natural it can make the task of using your nut butter a messier task than necessary.

This handy hack works for a pretty logical reason: when you flip the jar over, the oil will travel to the "bottom" of the jar. Then, when you open it to spread that oil is at the base instead of in your way. It makes using your nut butters in tasty recipes a lot easier.