While chickpeas themselves are high in protein, this falafel recipe has a secret ingredient to add even more vegan protein to the mix: nut butter. That's right, adding a creamy nut butter (be it peanut butter, almond butter, or even tahini) to this recipe raises the protein content while keeping those original fragrant flavors and chewy consistency. Because who likes dry, crumbly falafel?

With this recipe from Sally O'Neil's The Fit Foodie Meal Prep Plan, you'll have an easy, nutritious vegan meal on your hands. Be sure to check out the three flavor combinations below to make your falafel unique and tasty.