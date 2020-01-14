mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Vegan Falafel Recipe Uses Nut Butter For The Best Consistency

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Setting Down a Plate of Falafel on a Dining Table

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 14, 2020 — 15:23 PM

While chickpeas themselves are high in protein, this falafel recipe has a secret ingredient to add even more vegan protein to the mix: nut butter. That's right, adding a creamy nut butter (be it peanut butter, almond butter, or even tahini) to this recipe raises the protein content while keeping those original fragrant flavors and chewy consistency. Because who likes dry, crumbly falafel?

With this recipe from Sally O'Neil's The Fit Foodie Meal Prep Plan, you'll have an easy, nutritious vegan meal on your hands. Be sure to check out the three flavor combinations below to make your falafel unique and tasty.

Nut Butter Falafel

Makes about 18

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 14 oz. (400 g) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup chopped cooked pumpkin
  • ½ cup (50 g) almond meal or other flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons natural peanut butter (almond butter and tahini also work—whatever you have in the cupboard is fine)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. Mix all of the ingredients together in a blender or food processor until they're well combined.
  3. Add your choice of flavors to the mixture in the blender (see below for some suggestions).
  4. Roll the mixture into balls with your hands. If the dough is a little wet, add more almond meal or flour, a little at a time.
  5. Place the balls on a silicone baking sheet or a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
  6. Store in the fridge for five days, or freeze for up to two weeks.

Here are some different combinations to spice up the flavor profile. No matter which combination you choose, you'll have a protein-packed, fragrant dish on your hands (or you could just make them all and assemble them beautifully on the plate—problem solved!).

Vegan Nut Butter Falafel

Image by Sally O'Neil / Contributor

Article continues below

Traditional

  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 teaspoon allspice
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

Moroccan

  • 2 teaspoons turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Article continues below

Green goodness

  • ½ bunch fresh basil
  • ½ bunch fresh mint
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts

Recipe excerpted from The Fit Food Meal Prep Plan by Sally O’Neil, published by Tiller Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Copyright © 2019 by Sally O’Neil. All rights reserved.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

Milk Chocolate Is So 2019: Say Hello To These Oat Milk Chocolate Bars

Abby Moore
Milk Chocolate Is So 2019: Say Hello To These Oat Milk Chocolate Bars
Recipes

Need Dinner Inspo? This Nightshade-Free Chili Is Anything But Bland

Karen S. Lee, D.C., MPH
Need Dinner Inspo? This Nightshade-Free Chili Is Anything But Bland
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

Yes, You Should Be Cleaning Your Mattress: A Toxicologist Explains How

Eliza Sullivan
Yes, You Should Be Cleaning Your Mattress: A Toxicologist Explains How
Integrative Health

Stress Messes With Your Sex Hormones: These RD-Approved Foods Can Help

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
Stress Messes With Your Sex Hormones: These RD-Approved Foods Can Help
Integrative Health

5 Little Tweaks To Help You Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
5 Little Tweaks To Help You Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Use Your Stress To Your Advantage

Steven J. Stein, Ph.D. & Paul T. Bartone, Ph.D.
6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Use Your Stress To Your Advantage
Mental Health

This Neurologist's 10-Day Reset Plan Can Help You Reclaim Your Health

David Perlmutter, M.D.
This Neurologist's 10-Day Reset Plan Can Help You Reclaim Your Health
Personal Growth

How This Psychotherapist Healed From Her Eating Disorder & Trauma

Jason Wachob
How This Psychotherapist Healed From Her Eating Disorder & Trauma
Integrative Health

6 Science-Backed Benefits of Probiotics & Who Should Take Them

Marygrace Taylor
6 Science-Backed Benefits of Probiotics & Who Should Take Them
Integrative Health

New Research Reveals How Burnout Can Mess With Your Heart Health

Eliza Sullivan
New Research Reveals How Burnout Can Mess With Your Heart Health
Personal Growth

Kristen Bell Shares Some Wise Words On The Nuances Of Womanhood

Abby Moore
Kristen Bell Shares Some Wise Words On The Nuances Of Womanhood
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-vegan-falafel-has-a-protein-packed-secret-ingredient

Your article and new folder have been saved!