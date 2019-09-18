Almond Butter Miso Soup (Yes, It's Possible *And* Delicious)

There's nothing better than curling up with a bowl of noodle soup, especially as the weather starts to cool. This recipe from Carolyn Cesario and Julie Sullivan's Nut Butter incorporates two unexpected yet complementary ingredients—miso and almond butter—for a luxuriously rich and creamy broth. The almond butter adds a nuttiness, balancing out the tangy miso, and elevates the soup to star-chef quality. Plus, the added nut butter provides plant-based protein and fiber to the meal, making it such an easy (and yummy) way to get your essential nutrients in for the day.

With notes of fresh ginger, garlic, and sesame, this soup is also great if you feel like you're fighting a cold and need an immune boost. Ginger is especially great to help fend off early signs of a cold, as it's the go-to herbal remedy used in traditional Chinese medicine. Once you make this miso soup once, it'll become a weekly staple on your stove this season; trust me.