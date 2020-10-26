I don't know about you, but I was absolutely one of the many people who started a sourdough starter during the earlier months of lockdown. And while I've mastered my go-to loaf, I'm always looking fo fun things to try changing up that bake. So when I caught a glimpse of this recipe in Whole Grain Sourdough at Home, which takes my favorite toast topping and flips it into the dough mixture, I simply had to know more.

"This loaf marries peanut butter and whole wheat flour for a full-flavored, nutritious, lovely bake," shares author and recipe developer Elaine Boddy, "The peanut butter adds great extra flavor to the loaf, really enhancing the sourness, as well as adding a silkiness to the dough as you work with it."

Not a peanut butter person? Boddy says other nut butters work well too—just follow these guidelines: "Try adding about 1/3 cup of almond butter or 3 tablespoons of cashew butter instead of peanut butter, to experience the different flavors and outcomes."

If you're scanning the recipe and wondering what a batard is, it's just another name for the oval loaf that this recipe calls for—one of two traditional sourdough shapes, the other being round. The benefit of the oval shape is twofold: you'll get more slices, and they'll be more consistent in size and shape—all the better for morning toast.