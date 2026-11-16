Not All Whole Grains Are Equal For Blood Sugar, New Study Finds
We've all heard that whole grains are better for us than refined grains. Whole wheat bread over white bread, brown rice over white rice, and oatmeal instead of sugary cereal. But have you ever stopped to think about how many different foods fall under the "whole grain" category?
There's everything from hearty bowls of farro and steel-cut oats to whole wheat crackers, bread, and breakfast cereals. And while they might all contain whole grains, they're certainly not identical.
A new study suggests those differences may be worth paying more attention to, especially when it comes to managing blood sugar.
Researchers compared whole grains for 12 weeks
Both groups ate whole grain foods made from wheat, rice, and oats. But one group received less-processed grains that kept more of their original structure, while the other ate milled whole grains, which had been ground or broken down into smaller pieces.
The researchers provided the foods and asked participants to use them in place of the grains they normally ate. After 12 weeks, they measured everyone's HbA1c, a blood test that gives us a picture of average blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months.
And, importantly, both groups ate similar amounts of whole grains and nutrients, and there wasn't a meaningful difference in their body weight. So researchers could get a better sense of whether the way grains were processed made a difference.
Less processed whole grains = better blood sugar control
The researchers found that people eating less processed whole grains had better blood sugar control than those eating more processed whole grains.
Specifically, their HbA1c levels were about 0.2 percentage points lower after 12 weeks.
That might not sound like a huge difference, but it was statistically significant, especially considering the groups weren't eating different amounts of whole grains or losing different amounts of weight.
So why would grinding up a grain change how our bodies respond to it?
It comes down to how easily our digestive system can access the starch inside. When a grain stays relatively intact, its structure can slow down how quickly digestive enzymes break apart its carbohydrates. That may help glucose enter the bloodstream more gradually.
But when that same grain gets finely milled into flour, the starch becomes easier to access and digest, potentially leading to a faster rise in blood sugar. In other words, it's not necessarily just what's in the grain that matters, but how much of its original structure remains.
The researchers didn't directly test that mechanism, so it's one possible explanation rather than a confirmed finding.
They also found that people eating less processed grains reported better bowel habits, suggesting there may be digestive benefits worth exploring. Of course, this was a 12-week study involving adults with type 2 diabetes, so we can't assume everyone would experience the same benefits.
RELATED READ: A Cheat Sheet For Eating 30+ Grams Of Fiber Every Day
What this means for the whole grains you eat
Before you start questioning your whole wheat toast or favorite oatmeal, there's no reason to stop eating them. Whole grains are still a great source of fiber and other nutrients, and choosing them over refined grains remains good advice.
But this research suggests that if you're paying attention to blood sugar, it may be worth mixing in more grains that haven't been ground down as much.
A few easy ways to do that:
- Switch up your oatmeal. Try steel-cut oats or oat groats instead of instant oatmeal when you have a little extra time.
- Experiment with grain bowls. Farro, barley, wheat berries, and brown rice are all easy ways to incorporate grains that retain more of their structure.
- Look beyond the "whole grain" label. Whole grain flour still contains the parts of the original grain, but that doesn't mean the grain itself is intact.
- Think about the whole meal. Pair your grains with protein, healthy fats, and fiber-rich vegetables to create a more balanced meal.
The takeaway
Whole grains are still a great choice, and there's certainly no reason to give up your favorite whole wheat bread or oatmeal. But this research is a good reminder that not all whole grains are exactly the same. If you're looking to support better blood sugar control, incorporating more intact grains like farro, barley, or steel-cut oats could be a simple place to start.