Women Who Ate More Of This Had 31% Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds
You might add berries to breakfast, chickpeas to a salad, or nuts to a snack without thinking about what these foods have in common.
They're all rich in naturally occurring plant compounds called phytochemicals.
In a recent study1, researchers examined whether getting more phytochemicals through food was associated with ovarian cancer risk.
About the case-control study
Researchers in China compared 250 women recently diagnosed with epithelial ovarian cancer, the most common type of ovarian cancer, with 250 women who did not have cancer.
The women completed detailed food questionnaires, which researchers used to estimate how much of their diet came from phytochemical-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and soy.
Researchers then grouped participants by phytochemical intake, from lowest to highest, and compared their odds of ovarian cancer while accounting for age, body weight, physical activity, and reproductive history.
The more phytochemicals, the lower the odds
Women in the highest-intake group had 31% lower odds of ovarian cancer than those in the lowest-intake group.
Ovarian cancer odds also tended to decrease as phytochemical intake increased. The association was stronger among women who were overweight or living with obesity.
Diet is one factor among many that shape ovarian health. And because this was a case-control study, it can show an association between diet and cancer risk but cannot prove that eating more phytochemical-rich foods prevents ovarian cancer.
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Why researchers are interested in phytochemicals
Phytochemicals are compounds that plants naturally produce. They're found in foods such as berries, leafy greens, carrots, tea, olive oil, nuts, and soy.
Some phytochemicals may help the body manage oxidative stress and inflammation, while others, including soy isoflavones, can interact with hormone pathways.
The study looked at overall phytochemical intake rather than one specific compound or food, so variety may be more relevant than any single "superfood."
Easy ways to get more plant foods
You don't need to track phytochemicals to eat more of them. Try adding more plant foods to meals you already eat.
- Add some color: Include berries at breakfast, vegetables at lunch, or a salad at dinner.
- Keep legumes handy: Add beans, lentils, or chickpeas to soups, salads, and grain bowls.
- Choose whole grains: Try brown rice, quinoa, farro, or whole-wheat bread in place of refined grains.
- Snack on nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds provide plant compounds and other nutrients.
- Try more soy: Tofu, edamame, and tempeh provide plant foods and isoflavones.
You don't need to give up animal foods. Fish, eggs, dairy, and other nutrient-dense foods can still fit into a plant-forward diet, an approach also linked to better metabolic health.
The takeaway
In this study, women with higher phytochemical intake had lower odds of ovarian cancer. The findings support eating a varied mix of plant foods, although more research is needed to determine whether the diet itself affects ovarian cancer risk.