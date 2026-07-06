Fruits vs. Veggies: Which One Was Linked To Lower Odds Of Metabolic Syndrome?
We hear a lot about eating more fruits and vegetables, but new research suggests these two food groups may not support metabolic health in exactly the same way.
Researchers wanted to better understand how fruit and vegetable intake relates to metabolic syndrome1—a cluster of conditions that affects roughly 1 in 3 adults and significantly raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Their findings suggest that one may have broader benefits than the other, especially when it's part of an overall healthy eating pattern.
About the study
Researchers set out to examine how fruit and vegetable intake relate to metabolic syndrome and its individual components, and whether those associations shift depending on what else a person eats. Most prior research had been conducted in Western populations and had treated metabolic syndrome as a single composite outcome, without looking at its components separately.
To investigate, they analyzed dietary and health data from 5,107 adults living in Suzhou, China. Participants completed food frequency questionnaires, and researchers compared their eating habits with whether they met the criteria for metabolic syndrome.
Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when someone has at least three of the following:
- Elevated blood pressure
- High blood sugar
- High triglycerides
- Low HDL ("good") cholesterol
- Excess abdominal fat
Participants reported their dietary habits over the previous year using a food frequency questionnaire, capturing how often and in what quantities they consumed major food groups, including fruits, vegetables, red meat, poultry, fish, soy, dairy, and nuts.
Higher intake of produce reduced likelihood of MetS
Participants who ate the most fruit had 18% lower odds of metabolic syndrome compared to those who ate the least, while those with the highest vegetable intake had 16% lower odds.
The findings also held when intake was analyzed continuously. Every additional 100 grams of fruit (about one small apple or one cup of berries) was associated with 10% lower odds of metabolic syndrome, while every additional 200 grams of vegetables (roughly 2 to 3 cups of leafy greens or about 1½ cups cooked vegetables) was associated with 9% lower odds.
Fruit may offer broader metabolic benefits
While both fruits and vegetables were linked to better metabolic health overall, fruit appeared to have a stronger relationship with several individual risk factors.
Higher fruit intake was associated with healthier blood sugar, blood pressure, waist circumference, and blood lipid levels. Vegetable intake showed benefits as well, but the associations were more limited.
That doesn't necessarily mean fruit is "better" than vegetables. Researchers note that the way vegetables are commonly prepared in this population—often stir-fried with oil, sauces, or salt—could have influenced the findings. It's also possible that fruits and vegetables support metabolic health through different combinations of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant-rich plant compounds.
Your overall eating pattern matters
One of the most interesting findings was that the benefits of fruits and vegetables appeared strongest when they were part of an overall healthy eating pattern.
Participants who paired higher fruit or vegetable intake with lower red meat intake had the lowest odds of metabolic syndrome and several of its individual risk factors. While this doesn't suggest red meat should be avoided entirely, it reinforces a dietary pattern centered on plenty of plant foods.
Because this was a cross-sectional study, the researchers can't say that fruits or vegetables directly prevented metabolic syndrome.
The takeaway
This study adds to the growing evidence that eating more fruits and vegetables supports metabolic health and suggests fruit may have especially broad benefits across several markers of metabolic syndrome.
Aim to include a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables throughout the day, whether that's adding berries to breakfast, an apple as an afternoon snack, or an extra serving of vegetables at dinner. Over time, those small habits can add up to meaningful benefits.