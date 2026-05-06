Why Avocado Is The One Fruit You Don't Need To Pair With Protein
Fruit? For blood sugar balance? That's right. While fruit can healthfully fit into a blood sugar-friendly diet, some do so more easily than others. Take the avocado for example. Yes, avocados are botanically a fruit, but they are unique due to their high fat content (mainly beneficial monounsaturated fats) and impressive amount of fiber (about 5-7 grams for half of an avocado). So, how do avocados impact blood sugar? That's the question researchers set out to answer in a new analysis.
About the study
The goal of this study was to understand whether adding an avocado to a person's usual diet could improve markers related to blood sugar control, specifically glycemic load (without asking them to change anything else about their diet or exercise routine).
To test this, researchers analyzed data from a large randomized trial of over 1,000 adults with elevated waist circumference (a key risk factor for metabolic disease). Participants were randomly assigned to either eat one large avocado daily for six months or continue their usual diet with a limit of two avocados per month. Importantly, no other dietary changes were required.
Adding an avocado a day lowered glycemic load by 14 points
After six months, participants in the avocado group saw their dietary glycemic load drop by approximately 14 points compared to the control group. That's a meaningful reduction, especially considering they didn't cut carbs or overhaul their eating habits.
Interestingly, glycemic index (GI) didn't change much between groups. This suggests the benefit came from avocado's nutrient composition (its fiber and fat content) rather than from swapping out high-GI foods. So, the avocado was simply improving the overall glycemic impact of whatever else participants were eating.
Diets lower in glycemic load are consistently linked to:
- More stable blood sugar levels
- Better insulin sensitivity
- Lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease
Why avocados support steadier blood sugar
Avocados support glycemic control because they help create the conditions for a more stable blood sugar environment.
Here's how:
- They slow the glucose spike: Avocados are rich in fiber and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and help prevent sharp rises in blood sugar after meals.
- They crowd out higher-glycemic foods: Participants naturally consumed slightly fewer refined carbs and added sugars, likely because the avocado added volume and satiety.
- They improve the overall glucose impact of meals: Even when eaten alongside carbs, fat- and fiber-rich foods can blunt the post-meal glucose response.
Should you eat an avocado a day
There are many benefits to eating a whole avocado a day (we detail them even more here). So by all means, if this healthy habit appeals to you, give it a try. But if one avocado feels like too much, then don't force it. Just stick to what's typical for you, whether that's eating ⅓ or ½ of the fruit at a time.
A few easy ways to work it in:
- Breakfast: Slice half an avocado onto eggs or toast
- Lunch: Add it to salads, grain bowls, or wraps
- Snack: Eat it plain with a squeeze of lime and flaky salt
- Dinner: Use it as a topping for tacos, soups, or grilled proteins
The takeaway
Blood sugar management often comes down to the quality of what's on your plate. And avocados have proven themselves to be a great, nutrient-dense choice (that's also great for your heart).