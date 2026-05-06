Fruit? For blood sugar balance? That's right. While fruit can healthfully fit into a blood sugar-friendly diet, some do so more easily than others. Take the avocado for example. Yes, avocados are botanically a fruit, but they are unique due to their high fat content (mainly beneficial monounsaturated fats) and impressive amount of fiber (about 5-7 grams for half of an avocado). So, how do avocados impact blood sugar? That's the question researchers set out to answer in a new analysis.