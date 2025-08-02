Low-Carb? High-Protein? How To Choose The Best Base For Your Grain Bowl

If you’re watching your carb intake or just want to sneak in more veggies, cauliflower rice is a solid go-to. With just about 2 grams of carbs per half cup (compared to the 22 grams you’d get from white rice) it’s a simple swap that lightens up any bowl without sacrificing bulk. It has a pretty neutral taste and often soaks up all the flavors of everything else in your bowl. If the texture isn't your favorite or you do want a slightly higher carb intake, you can always mix cauliflower rice with brown rice.