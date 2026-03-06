Two Surprising Fruits That Boost Heart Health (Without Raising Blood Sugar)
Imagine if improving your heart health were as simple as adding two delicious fruits to your daily routine. For the 98 million Americans living with prediabetes, new research suggests that might actually be the case.
A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that eating one avocado and one cup of mango daily for eight weeks improved blood vessel function and blood pressure in adults with prediabetes, all without requiring any major dietary overhauls. It's a refreshing reminder that sometimes the best health advice is also the most enjoyable.
What the research found
Researchers at Illinois Institute of Technology enrolled 82 adults aged 25 to 60 with prediabetes and elevated BMI (25 to 35 kg/m²). Participants were randomly assigned to either an Avocado-Mango (AM) diet, which involved adding one medium Hass avocado and one cup of fresh mango to their daily meals, or a control diet with calorie-matched carbohydrate alternatives for eight weeks.
The results were notable. Those on the AM diet experienced a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), reaching 6.7%, compared to a decline to 4.6% in the control group.
FMD measures how well your arteries expand in response to increased blood flow. When this number is higher, it means your blood vessels are more flexible and responsive, which is a sign of healthier cardiovascular function. Lower FMD, on the other hand, is associated with stiffening of the arteries and increased risk of heart disease. In other words, the avocado-mango group's blood vessels were functioning better.
Diastolic blood pressure also improved, particularly among men. While men in the control group saw an average increase of 5 points (mmHg), those eating avocado and mango daily experienced a reduction of about 1.9 points, a difference that can be clinically meaningful if sustained over time.
Perhaps most encouraging: these benefits occurred without changes in calorie intake or body weight. Participants weren't eating less. They were simply eating better.
Why this fruit combo works
Avocado and mango each bring something unique to the table, and together, they offer a complementary nutrient profile that supports cardiovascular wellness.
Mango is an excellent source of vitamin C (50% of your daily value per serving) and provides fiber, which may support blood sugar control and weight management. Previous research1 from the same lead investigator, Britt Burton-Freeman, Ph.D., found that mango consumption was associated with increased insulin sensitivity in adults with overweight and chronic low-grade inflammation.
Avocado contributes heart-healthy monounsaturated fats (6g of unsaturated fats per serving), which can help reduce LDL cholesterol. It's also a good source of fiber and potassium, both important for maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
What this means for you
If you have prediabetes or are simply looking to support your cardiovascular health, this study offers a refreshingly simple takeaway: additions, not restrictions, can make a real difference.
The study didn't find significant changes in cholesterol, blood sugar, or inflammation markers, so this isn't a cure-all. Howevre, the improvements in blood vessel function and blood pressure are meaningful, especially for a population at elevated risk for heart disease.
A few things to keep in mind: The study was funded by the National Mango Board and Hass Avocado Board, though the funders had no role in study design or findings. The intervention was also relatively short (eight weeks), so longer-term research would help confirm whether these benefits are sustained.
How to add more avocado and mango to your diet
Ready to try this fruit pairing for yourself? Here are some simple ways to work avocado and mango into your daily routine:
- Smoothies: Blend frozen mango with half an avocado, spinach, protein powder, and your milk of choice for a creamy, heart-healthy breakfast
- Salads: Top greens with sliced avocado and fresh mango chunks, plus a squeeze of lime
- Toast: Layer mashed avocado and diced mango on whole grain toast with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning
- Grain bowls: Add both fruits to a quinoa or rice bowl with chicken, black beans, cilantro, and a drizzle of olive oil
- Ceviche-style: Combine diced mango and avocado with fresh fish or shrimp for a tropical twist
Pro tip: Frozen mango works just as well as fresh for smoothies and is often more affordable and convenient. One cup of mango (about ¾ cup is a standard serving) and one medium avocado match the study protocol.
The takeaway
This research adds to a growing body of evidence that nutrient-dense whole foods, not restrictive diets, can meaningfully support heart health. For those with prediabetes, adding avocado and mango to your daily routine is a simple, delicious strategy worth considering. Sometimes the best medicine really does come from the produce aisle.