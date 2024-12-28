Advertisement
These 7 Customers Rave That ultimate multivitamin+ Has Improved Their Energy*
No matter how well we sleep, how nutritious our diet is, and how much we exercise, we still want to feel more energetic. In fact, it’s one of the main reasons why people turn to supplements for support. And if you pick the right supplement, it can absolutely give you an edge.
Where should you start? Well, how about opting for a high-quality multivitamin.
How can a multivitamin improve energy?
While a supplement with caffeine acts on the central nervous system to perk you up, a multivitamin can provide nutrients and bioactives that support energy-generating processes at the cellular level.
Nutrients you want to look out for include:
- B vitamins: There are 8 B vitamins, and they play a role in the cycle that helps convert the food we eat (protein, fats, and carbs) into energy our cells are able to use (ATP). They also support red blood cell production, which is crucial for delivering oxygen to the body for sustained energy.*
- Iron: Many U.S. adults (especially women) have suboptimal iron levels, which are often accompanied by feelings of weakness and fatigue. That’s because iron supports energy by helping produce hemoglobin—the protein that carries oxygen to cells and tissue throughout the body. If your cells don’t have enough oxygen, they can’t produce energy as efficiently. It’s a vicious cycle.*
- Vitamin D: About 41% of U.S. adults have insufficient levels of vitamin D, which can leave you feeling sluggish. That’s because vitamin D helps the mitochondria use oxygen to power cells and muscles. Lacking vitamin D can disrupt mitochondrial efficiency.*
- Glutathione: Glutathione is an antioxidant that helps protect the body from free radicals. It can play an indirect role in energy as it also supports mitochondrial health and efficient ATP production.*
The thing is, most multivitamins you find on grocery store shelves don’t contain all of these energy-supporting ingredients. And even if they provide a handful, the doses may be too low to make a meaningful impact on your health.
And that’s why we formulated ultimate multivitamin+.
Meet ultimate multivitamin+
This multivitamin provides 33 ingredients, including a complete B complex with all 8 B vitamins in their most bioavailable forms, 9 milligrams of iron, 1,000 IU of vitamin D, and 100 milligrams of Setria® glutathione. It’s truly one of a kind.
It’s designed to help you meet your vitamin and mineral needs, be your daily immune support, protect your heart and brain, and (of course) enhance energy.*
But don’t just take our word for it. This is what real customers have noticed since adding ultimate multivitamin+ to their routine.
Feeling great!
“A few weeks after taking these vitamins, I noticed I sleep better, have more energy, and generally feel better. Family and friends notice a difference in me but ‘can't quite put a finger on it.’ I attribute the "change" to these vitamins along with a change in diet and exercise.”*
–Charles N.
I used to be skeptical of multis
“This is one of the very few vitamins I've tried that doesn't upset my stomach. I've been taking it for over a month. I feel good and have seen a small increase in my energy levels, which is a pleasant surprise. I tend to be skeptical, but I am actually loving this vitamin and seeing results.”*
–Kayla F.
I take it daily
“It can be hard for me to tell how supplements impact me but I do feel like I’ve felt a consistent improvement in my energy levels since taking these every day for the last many months. I like how they include a lot of vitamins and minerals and even a few extras. And the subscription is super convenient! I also appreciate the glass bottle!!”*
Helped with my energy!
“I like the balanced ingredients of these vitamins and especially appreciate that I only need to take two per day and the auto-ship is so convenient. I have found that they really help with energy. Highly recommend.”*
–Christin S.
Significant energy difference
“When I consistently take two a day, it’s a significant difference in my energy level waking up in the morning and throughout my day.”*
–Kristen C.
Never felt better
“I’m very pleased with this multivitamin, I am feeling great with plenty of energy, doing lots of activities without an ache or pain in my 77-year-old body!”*
–Barbara C.R.
A great multi
“I'm full of energy and I feel great. I'm in my 70s.”*
–Roberto H.
The takeaway
If your energy levels aren’t quite where you want them to be, then it’s time you consider adding a high-quality multi like ultimate multivitamin+ to your routine.
