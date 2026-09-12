The Average US Adult Isn't Meeting The Fiber Needs For A Toddler — How To Fix It
Are you getting enough fiber? Many of us (yes, even dietitians) struggle to eat the recommended amount of fiber on a daily basis—generally considered to be 25- 38 grams. Instead, the average intake hovers around 16 grams of fiber per day, which doesn’t even meet the daily fiber recommendation for a toddler (which goes up to 19 grams a day for children ages 1 to 3).
How did we get here? And what can you do to finally get enough fiber without stressing over every gram?
Why fiber is so easy to miss
It’s not just you. Getting upwards of 25 grams of fiber a day can be challenging without proper planning.
Fiber is found in plant-based foods like whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, fruits, and veggies. However, different types of foods in these categories can have significantly different fiber counts. For example, half of an avocado is often around 7 grams of fiber whereas a cup of pineapple has about 2 grams. And because carbs have been so demonized over the years, many people are hesitant to add whole grains into their diet.
You might have eggs and toast for breakfast, a turkey sandwich for lunch, and chicken with rice for dinner. While these foods can be part of healthy meals, the rest of your plate isn’t pulling much weight on the fiber front.
How to get more fiber without overthinking it
The easiest way to increase your fiber intake is to focus on adding fibrous foods to meals you’re already making.
- At breakfast: Add berries to oatmeal or yogurt, mix chia or ground flaxseed into a smoothie, or choose whole-grain toast instead of refined bread. Try these 3 (sweet) fiber-rich breakfast recipes that won’t spike your blood sugar.
- At lunch: Add beans or lentils to a salad or grain bowl, pile vegetables onto a sandwich, or pair your meal with a piece of fruit.
- At dinner: Add a side of vegetables, swap some of the white rice for a whole grain, or add beans to tacos, soups, pasta, or grain bowls.
- For snacks: Reach for fruit, nuts, seeds, popcorn, or vegetables with hummus.
What about fiber supplements?
Fiber supplements are a helpful tool for not only for boosting your fiber intake (in an easy way), but also for reaping some of fiber’s more targeted health benefits—supporting cholesterol levels, maintaining a regular No. 2 bathroom schedule, and promoting satiety.*
mindbodygreen’s organic fiber+ with prebiotic support provides 6 grams of soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic fiber per serving from a blend of organic guar bean, kiwifruit, and mushrooms.* Research shows that guar fiber in particular helps combat gas and bloating, increase weekly bowel movements1, and support healthy cholesterol levels2.
It's also USDA Certified Organic and unflavored, so you can easily mix it into a smoothie, oatmeal, yogurt, or your beverage of choice without changing the flavor.* It’s a great option for the whole family, as it’s safe and effective for children ages 4 and up!
The takeaway
Fiber needs can feel annoyingly high when the average American is only getting about 16 grams a day.
Start by adding more fiber-rich plant foods to the meals you already eat, and consider a supplement like mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ when you need an extra boost.