The Average US Adult Isn't Meeting The Fiber Needs For A Toddler — How To Fix It

Fiber is found in plant-based foods like whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, fruits, and veggies. However, different types of foods in these categories can have significantly different fiber counts. For example, half of an avocado is often around 7 grams of fiber whereas a cup of pineapple has about 2 grams. And because carbs have been so demonized over the years, many people are hesitant to add whole grains into their diet.