These Are the 10 Healthiest Carbs For Your Blood Sugar
Carbs have gotten a lot of slack over the years. The main reason? Blood sugar spikes. But thing is all carbs are broken down and converted to glucose in the body and will increase blood glucose levels. However, the extent to which that happens depends on what else is on your plate (pairing carbs with protein and fat slows blood glucose absorption) and the type of carb you're eating.
Simple carbs (think refined grains in processed foods or anything with heaps of added sugar) will cause blood sugar levels to spike rapidly. Complex carbs, on the other hand, have a much more blunted response. They're packed with fiber, resistant starch, and polyphenols that help stabilize blood sugar rather than send it on a roller coaster ride.
Here are 10 quality sources of carbohydrates that, when consumed as part of a balanced meal or snack, support healthy blood sugar levels over time.
1. Lentils
Lentils are a great addition to meals as they are rich in both fiber and plant-based protein, which work together to slow digestion and help prevent rapid glucose spikes.
A 2012 study1 found that a low-glycemic index diet emphasizing legumes (including at least 1 cup per day) reduced HbA1c (a blood marker that represents average blood glucose levels over the last three to four months) by 0.5% in people with type 2 diabetes.
There are so many different kinds of lentils to pick from. Read this guide on the differences of each (and how to cook them).
2. Chickpeas
These versatile legumes have a low glycemic index and are high in resistant starch—a type of carb that resists digestion in the small intestine and instead feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Eating more resistant starches helps the body respond more effectively to insulin2 (the hormone that helps lower blood sugar levels) over time.
A prospective study3 following over 3,300 participants found that those with the highest legume consumption had a 35% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those who ate the least.
3. Oats
Oats contain beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that forms a gel-like substance in your gut, slowing the absorption of glucose into your bloodstream. The result? A more gradual rise in blood sugar after eating.
A systematic review and meta-analysis4 found that oat beta-glucan reduced post-meal blood glucose response by 23% and insulin response by 22%. The key is choosing minimally processed oats (like steel-cut or rolled) over instant varieties.
4. Quinoa
Technically a seed, quinoa is one of the few plant foods that's a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It also provides fiber that helps blunt blood sugar swings compared to refined grains like white rice or pasta.
The combination of protein and fiber makes quinoa particularly satisfying, and that satiety factor can help prevent the overeating that sometimes leads to blood sugar imbalances.
5. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a great source of fiber and, when cooked and then cooled, they develop resistant starch. This makes them a more blood sugar-friendly option than white potatoes prepared the same way.
The cooling process changes the starch structure, making it harder for your body to break down quickly. So if you're meal prepping roasted sweet potatoes for the week, you're actually doing your blood sugar a favor.
6. Berries
Berries are lower in sugar compared to other fruits, and they're high in fiber and antioxidants (particularly polyphenols called anthocyanins)that help reduce inflammation and support glucose regulation.
A 2022 review5 on fruit and vegetable polyphenols found that anthocyanins can reduce fasting blood glucose and HbA1c levels in people with prediabetes and diabetes. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all excellent choices.
7. Apples
Apples contain pectin, a type of soluble fiber that slows carbohydrate absorption and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels.
Eating the whole fruit (skin and all) is key here because that's where much of the fiber lives! Pairing an apple with a handful of nuts or a spoonful of nut butter adds protein and fat, which further slows glucose absorption.
8. Barley
Like oats, barley is rich in beta-glucan. A randomized controlled trial6 found that higher beta-glucan content in whole grain barley was associated with lower blood glucose peaks and a reduced area under the curve—meaning less of a blood sugar spike overall.
Barley works well in soups, stews, and grain bowls. It has a chewy texture and nutty flavor that makes it a satisfying swap for rice or pasta.
9. Black beans
Black beans are packed with fiber, protein, and slowly digestible carbs—a trifecta for maintaining stable energy levels. They keep you full longer and prevent the rapid blood sugar spikes that can leave you feeling tired and hungry an hour later.
Like other legumes, black beans have a low glycemic index and can be easily added to tacos, salads, soups, or eaten as a simple side dish.
10. Green bananas & plantains
Green (unripe) bananas and plantains are high in resistant starch, which can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce post-meal glucose spikes. As bananas ripen and turn yellow, that resistant starch converts to sugar, so the greener, the better for blood sugar.
The takeaway
When it comes to carbs, quality matters more than quantity. Choosing complex carbohydrates rich in fiber, resistant starch, and polyphenols can actually support your metabolic health rather than work against it.
Pairing these foods as part of a meal or snack that also contains healthy fats or protein can further support steady blood sugar. So rather than fearing carbs, focus on choosing the right ones—and enjoy them as part of a balanced plate.