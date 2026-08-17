Higher-Protein Meals Lowered Blood Sugar No Matter The Source, Study Finds
Protein is the macro we're all actively trying to eat more of. It's touted as a way to support metabolic health, yet some population research has shown that diets high in protein, especially from animal foods, have been linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Which is true?
Some researchers have long thought that that animal protein in particular was worse off for blood sugar due to the concentration of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). However, a new meal-by-meal comparison1 stacked anaimal protein against plant to see if one was really better (or worse) for blood sugar.
About the study
Researchers wanted to know whether the amount of plant or animal protein in a single meal, shows up in the blood afterward (including amino acids, blood sugar, and the hormones that help manage it). If BCAAs help explain the diabetes link seen in population studies, a meal higher in animal protein should look worse than one higher in plant protein.
BCAAs include leucine, isoleucine, and valine. These are all essential amino acids that play an important role in muscle protein synthesis. Plant proteins do provide some BCAAs, just not in the quantity or ratio that animal sources do.
So for this study, forty-two adults with overweight or obesity ate three different test meals on separate occasions, so each person served as their own comparison:
- Standard protein: about 18 grams, 15% of the meal's calories
- Higher animal protein: about 28 grams, 22% of calories
- Higher plant protein: about 28 grams, 22% of calories
Both higher-protein meals contained 50% more protein than the standard one, and researchers tracked blood levels for three hours after eating. The design captures what happens in the hours after one meal, not what happens after months or years of eating a certain way.
Animal protein raised BCAAs by 36%
Compared with the standard meal, the animal-protein meal raised total essential amino acids by 28% and BCAAs by 36%. The plant-protein meal raised them by 19% and 24%.
The first half of the theory held up. How much protein you eat and where it comes from both change which amino acids circulate after a meal, and animal protein moves BCAAs the most.
Both higher-protein meals lowered blood sugar
The bigger BCAA rise did not come with worse blood sugar. Measured against the standard-protein meal:
- Animal-protein meal: blood sugar 4.3% lower
- Plant-protein meal: blood sugar 5.2% lower
- Animal versus plant: no meaningful difference
Both higher-protein meals also prompted more glucagon and GLP-1, plus more insulin for the amount of sugar in the blood. A quick translation of those three:
- Insulin: Moves sugar out of the blood and into your cells
- Glucagon: Works alongside insulin to keep blood sugar steady
- GLP-1: A gut hormone involved in blood sugar, insulin release, appetite, and digestion
Within this single meal, how much protein people ate mattered more than whether it came from a plant or an animal.
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What this means for BCAAs
Animal protein delivered the bigger BCAA rise, and blood sugar still landed slightly lower. The researchers concluded that essential amino acids and BCAAs are unlikely to be major drivers of blood sugar regulation after a meal.
What it does suggest is that BCAAs alone don't explain those links. The researchers point instead to everything else that travels with protein in real food, along with broader diet and lifestyle patterns. Plant proteins usually arrive packaged with fiber and other plant compounds, while animal protein sources vary in saturated fat and how processed they are.
What to put on the plate with your protein
Protein earns its place at a meal for muscle, for fullness, for steady energy. And both animal and plant proteins support metabolic health and blood sugar. It's just all about the quality and portion sizes of those sources and how it fits into your overall diet and lifestyle.
- Build meals around protein plus fiber-rich carbohydrates, vegetables, and healthy fats
- Favor minimally processed foods, whatever the protein source
- Skip the BCAA math. There's no strong evidence for managing them specifically
For blood sugar and diabetes risk, the strongest evidence still sits with regular movement, healthy body composition, and consistent sleep.
The takeaway
Higher-protein meals raised amino acid levels in the blood, and animal protein raised BCAAs the most (which makes sense because they provide more of these muscle-building amino acids).
Blood sugar after both higher-protein meals came in slightly lower than after the standard meal, with no real difference between animal and plant sources. BCAAs alone don't appear to explain the link between high animal protein intake and diabetes risk. Protein isn't the only blood sugar balancing part of a meal (fiber and healthy fats still matter), but it is a key ingredient to focus on for metabolic health.