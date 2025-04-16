Here's where the shift starts to arise: "Once you get to 45, you don't need to grow anymore," Lipman says, and too much animal protein will become "preserved" in the body. "We know from research that animal protein has a type of branch-chain amino acid, called thymine, that actually stimulates mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin)1 ." This gene prevents autophagy, which we know is an important process for longevity. "You dont want to stimulate [mTOR] if you want to age well," Lipman adds, "so you want to inhibit that."