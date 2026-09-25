When researchers looked at grain types separately, oats stood out for lowering blood fats, while brown rice improved both blood fats and inflammation, and rye showed the most effect on body size measures. The authors caution that these grain-by-grain comparisons rest on relatively few studies and should be treated as a lead for future research rather than a firm ranking. Practically, that's still an argument for rotating oats, brown rice, barley, and farro through your week rather than leaning on one grain to try to move a specific marker.