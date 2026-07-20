Sorghum May Protect Brain Cells In Multiple Ways, Study Finds
When I think of grains, I typically think of quinoa, oats, rice, barley, buckwheat, and farro. Sorghum is not always the first thing that comes to mind. But it is surprisingly common.
This ancient whole grain has been a dietary staple across parts of Africa and Asia for thousands of years, yet many Americans have never cooked with it. It's naturally gluten-free, high in fiber, and packed with polyphenols.
Now, a new laboratory study1 suggests those polyphenols may help protect brain cells from several of the biological changes associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Could sorghum protect brain cells?
One of the biggest challenges in Alzheimer's research is that the disease doesn't develop because of a single problem.
Yes, amyloid-beta plaques get most of the attention, but they aren't acting alone. Brain cells are also dealing with chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, damaged mitochondria that produce less energy, and changes in the way cells communicate and repair themselves.
Instead of focusing on only one of those processes, researchers wondered whether the polyphenols naturally found in sorghum could influence several at the same time.
To find out, they extracted polyphenols from three different varieties of sorghum and exposed cultured brain cells to amyloid-beta, the protein strongly linked to Alzheimer's disease. They then compared how treated and untreated cells responded.
Sorghum's polyphenols helped brain cells withstand stress
The results were compelling, especially because the effects weren't limited to one measurement. The sorghum extracts reduced the buildup of amyloid-beta by roughly 67% to 76%, making it harder for the protein to clump together into the toxic aggregates that can damage brain cells.
But that was only part of the story.
The treated cells were much more likely to survive. They produced less oxidative stress, their mitochondria generated more energy, and they activated genes involved in cellular protection while dialing down pathways linked to inflammation.
Taken together, the findings suggest the polyphenols weren't simply blocking one harmful protein. They appeared to help brain cells become more resilient overall.
So should you start eating more sorghum?
Not because of this study alone. This research was conducted in cells growing in a laboratory, not in people. It doesn't tell us whether eating sorghum improves memory, lowers Alzheimer's risk, or slows cognitive decline.
It also wasn't the grain itself that researchers tested. They isolated concentrated polyphenol extracts, which isn't the same as eating a serving of cooked sorghum. Still, the study fits into a much larger pattern.
For years, research has linked diets rich in polyphenol-containing foods, including berries, olive oil, cocoa, tea, legumes, and whole grains, with healthier brain aging. Scientists think these foods may work together by reducing inflammation, limiting oxidative stress, supporting the gut microbiome, and helping cells produce energy more efficiently.
Sorghum happens to check many of those same boxes. Along with its polyphenols, it provides fiber, minerals, and resistant starch that can also support metabolic and gut health, both of which are closely connected to brain health.
If you've never tried it, sorghum has a pleasantly chewy texture that's somewhere between farro and brown rice. It works well in grain bowls, soups, salads, or as a hearty side dish.
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The takeaway
The healthiest diet has never been about finding one magic ingredient. It's about building a pattern of eating that gives your brain small advantages, meal after meal, year after year. And this research suggests sorghum may deserve a place on your plate.