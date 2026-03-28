Fiber Works Even Better With Polyphenols, According To A Gastroenterologist
Fiber is getting more attention than ever, and it’s about time. About 95% of Americans still fall short on getting enough fiber daily (yikes!), impacting our digestion, heart health, and overall well-being.
According to gastroenterologist Lisa Ganjhu, D.O., here’s why it’s so important to focus on fiber, and why pairing it with polyphenols can take gut health to the next level.
How fiber works in the body
Fiber is a type of non-digestible carbohydrate found in plant foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Unlike other carbs, fiber isn’t broken down into sugar and absorbed in the small intestine. Instead, it travels through the digestive tract, where it plays several important roles.
“In general, fiber is globally beneficial—from your gut to your heart and endocrine organs,” says Ganjhu.
She emphasizes that from a gut perspective, fiber helps keep things moving, supporting healthy motility of the colon. It also nourishes the cells lining the colon, called colonocytes, and feeds the diverse bacteria in our gut. These bacteria ferment fiber, producing short-chain fatty acids1, vitamins, and digestive enzymes, compounds that are essential for maintaining healthy digestion and overall metabolic function.
So, how do polyphenols fit into the mix?
The benefits of polyphenols
Polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds in plant foods like fruits, vegetables, and even certain spices. Polyphenols are the compounds that often give them their vibrant colors, and as Ganjhu notes, “anything that has color to it is going to have polyphenols.”
These compounds work hand-in-hand with fiber. Like some types of prebiotic fiber, polyphenols help feed gut bacteria and support the production of short-chain fatty acids, nourishing the colon and supporting digestive health. These foods are also anti-inflammatory, which is crucial for protecting the gut barrier.
RELATED READ: The 5 Best Prebiotic Supplements For Gut Health
Practical ways for combining the two
Aiming for about 25–38 grams of fiber a day is a good target, with roughly 30 grams being realistic for most people. There’s no official polyphenol goal, but Ganjhu recommends getting at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily to naturally boost intake.
“A lot of mixing and matching your foods will help to incorporate fiber with polyphenols,” says Ganjhu.
Here are some simple ways to pair the two:
- Coffee + fiber-rich breakfast: Coffee is bursting with polyphenols. Enjoy your morning coffee alongside a breakfast that contains oats, chia seeds, or whole-grain toast (and protein of course!).
- Tea + fruit: Teas (black, green, and even herbal teas) are another great source of polyphenols. Pair green or black tea with an apple or handful of berries
- Berries + yogurt or oats: Berries deliver both fiber and polyphenols in one simple addition to our morning yogurt. Here’s how I make mine, which has 40 grams for protein and 13 grams of fiber.
- Cocoa powder + smoothies: Unsweetened cocoa powder is another incredible source of polyphenols that has zero sugar. It’s also something you can mix in yogurt or oatmeal or add to a smoothie like this one.
- Turmeric + roasted veggies or grains: This vibrant spice brings both color and anti-inflammatory benefits. Try this easy turmeric chicken sheet pan recipe (with sweet potatoes) for dinner.
RELATED READ: Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
The takeaway
Fiber is essential for a healthy gut, but pairing it with polyphenols can amplify those benefits. By filling your plate with a variety of plant-based foods, you naturally support digestion, microbiome diversity, and overall wellness.
Remember, “Your plate is your palate—try to make it as colorful as possible,” says Ganjhu.
Ganjhu is also a graduate of mindbodygreen’s health coaching certification program and nutrition and longevity+ program. Click here to explore these programs.